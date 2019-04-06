Users of EOS-based social platform will have to verify their identities

EOS is losing ground during the Asian hours on Wednesday.

EOS-based social media platform Voice will fight bots with ID verification request.

Recently, it was announced that Block.One was about to launch Voice, a new social network based on EOS blockchain. The users of the new social media platform will have to pass mandatory verification procedures, CoinDesk reports citing knowledgeable sources. The company believes that these strict measures will help to keep bots away from the platform.“What we’re aiming for is a truly self-sustaining economy of thoughts and ideas, where what’s good for the platform is good for the users, too,” CEO Brendan Blumer commented on June 1.

The network will reward users for completing the verification procedure. While the requirements will differ depending on the user’s jurisdiction, they will always include the request to submit the state-issued ID.

“It’s never been more important to know that who we are interacting with and who we are getting information from is a real person who’s accountable for what they share,” Blumer added.

This way, the network will try to escape the destiny of Facebook and Twitter that have to face significant issues with bots, disinformation and abuse.

EOS, the 6th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.8 billion, has been losing ground lately. The coin has lost nearly 5% of its value since this time on Tuesday to trade at $6.35 at the time of writing. EOS has an average daily trading volume of $3.65 billion. It is most actively traded on Bitfinex against USDT.

