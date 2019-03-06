EOS to host new social media network constructed by Block.one

The new social media platform, known as Voice, will provide full transparency according to Block.one.

Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, believes that Voice will flip Facebook, as it focuses on people over profits.

Block.one are readying a launch for a new social media network which is set to be called Voice. The new platform is going to be constructed on the public blockchain, EOS.

The development team detailed that the content creator will be fully transparent. In the official statement on the project, CEO of Block.one Brendan Blumer said:



Voice is a more transparent social media platform for the world, where the value of good content gets circulated right back into sustaining the community, not corporate bottom lines.

Brendan Blumer also believes that the new social media platform will flip the Facebook model, given its approach of thinking about the people over profits.