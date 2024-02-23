- Uniswap DEX posted the new governance proposal update, featuring technical changes to invigorate and strengthen Uniswap’s governance system.
- The proposal has sent UNI price up over 50%, more than $3 million in short positions were liquidated.
- UNI open interest has soared to $174.4 million as Binance exchange leads with nearly $100 million.
Uniswap (UNI) price finally broke consolidation with an impressive god candle on Friday, catching traders off guard as seen on the liquidations chart. The strong move north follows an update on the Uniswap network that will see community members rewarded.
Also Read: Uniswap launches v2 on Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, Base, Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche
UNI open interest nears $175 million following Uniswap governance proposal update
The Uniswap decentralized network posted details of its new governance proposal on Friday, seeking “to invigorate and strengthen Uniswap’s governance system.” The proposal looks to incentivize active, engaged, and thoughtful delegation by upgrading the protocol.
INTEL: Uniswap New Governance Proposal Posted— Solid Intel (@solidintel_x) February 23, 2024
The upgrade would reward $UNI holders who have staked and delegated their tokens
If the upgrade is approved, its fee mechanism would be such that UNI token holders who have delegated and staked their tokens will be rewarded. The initiative will go into voting if governance supports it.
Meanwhile, the hype around these potential offerings has seen UNI open interest soar to $174.4 million with Binance exchange taking the lead at $97.2 million followed by Bybit and OKX exchanges at $40.7 million and $30.5 million, respectively.
UNI Open Interest
Alongside the surge in open interest, up to $3.07 million in short positions were liquidated against $1.78 million in long positions as Uniswap price rallied nearly 50%.
UNI liquidations
Reports also indicate that more than 500,000 UNI tokens, worth approximately $3 million at the time, were bought six hours before the proposal update was made public.
Over 500k ($3m worth) of UNI was bought 6 hours before the news.— adam (@abetrade) February 23, 2024
If you suck at trading, have you even tried insider trading? pic.twitter.com/JvJA2cGIPR
UNI price outlook after Uniswap governance proposal update
Uniswap price skyrocketed over 50% amid the euphoria to trade for $10.93 as of publishing time. There is a potential for more gains as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained northbound. This signified rising momentum. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) was also in positive territory with histogram bars flashing green, which increases the odds for further upside.
Enhanced buyer momentum could see the Uniswap price shatter the $12.00 psychological level. Further, UNI price could extend a neck higher to reclaim the March 29, 2022 high of $12.49. Such a move would constitute a 10% climb above current levels.
UNI/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, if UNI holders start booking profits, the Uniswap price could drop, falling back into the range of consolidation below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $7.90. Below this base, the DEX token could find support around the strong buyer congestion level demarcated by the confluences between the 200, 100 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) near the $6.00 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
