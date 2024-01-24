- Uniswap price is forming a bearish reversal Head and Shoulders pattern, nearly validating it by falling below $5.81.
- The target price, according to the pattern, is set at $3.81, marking a 34% correction from the breakout level.
- Long traders have witnessed liquidations worth $2.2 million, 25 times more than the short liquidations.
Uniswap (UNI) price has declined significantly in the past few days. Despite noting a good run towards the beginning of the month, corrections came through, and the altcoin’s value declined. From a technical perspective, the recent price declines are set to extend as price action has formed a bearish reversal pattern.
Uniswap price falls hit bulls
Uniswap price has declined by more than 15% in the last seven days and is likely set to post further declines. Recent hits were absorbed by the bulls who had been betting on a price rise, which failed at UNI and fell through the support of $6.00.
As a result, the traders who had been holding out their long contracts saw liquidations coming up to more than $2.2 million. In comparison, the traders that had opened short contracts noted only $87,000 worth of liquidations. This means that the bulls observed 25 times higher liquidations than the bears in the span of a week.
Uniswap liquidations
This difference will likely expand, and the long liquidations will increase as Uniswap price is set to decline further over the coming days.
Uniswap price bearish reversal awaits
Uniswap price trading at $5.74 has nearly validated the bearish reversal pattern of Head and Shoulders (H&S). This pattern would be confirmed once UNI successfully forms consistent lows below the neckline marked at $5.81.
The head and shoulders pattern is a trend reversal. It consists of three peaks: a higher peak (head) marked at $7.81 and two lower peaks (shoulders). The first shoulder is formed as an uptrend, followed by a higher peak forming the head, and then a lower peak completing the second shoulder.
The pattern suggests a shift from bullish to bearish sentiment, with a neckline connecting the lows. A confirmed break below the neckline indicates a potential downtrend. This is yet to occur since the daily candlestick has not closed below the neckline as of now.
Once it does, the altcoin will likely set on a path that could lead to a 34% crash, bringing the price down to $3.81. This is the target price marked as per the bearish reversal pattern.
UNI/USD 1-day chart
However, if the bearish cues turn bullish, Uniswap price would have a shot at reversal, provided it can reclaim $6.31 into a support floor. This would invalidate the bearish pattern and likely send UNI beyond $6.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tumbles below $39,000 on Tuesday, BTC price drop triggers $82.93 million in liquidations
Bitcoin price slipped to a low of $38,555 on Binance, early on Tuesday. The crypto market bloodbath saw an increase in selling pressure on BTC, driving prices lower. BTC climbed back above the psychologically important level of $40,000 on Wednesday.
SEC files reply backing its motion to compel against Ripple; XRP price rebounds from Aug 2023 low
The SEC is attempting to flip one of its biggest losses into some semblance of a victory. This is evident by the most recent filing from the regulatory body against Ripple seeking court intervention over undisclosed document requests.
Immutable X price volatility to increase with $2.19 million worth of IMX tokens flooding markets daily
Immutable X (IMX) price did well across December, with the gaming and metaverse sectors standing out while contending ecosystems struggled. While the project eventually found inflection with holders cashing in, things may change soon.
Sei Price Prediction: SEI recovery rally to face stiff hurdles at $0.700
Sei price has shed 35% in under six days, due to excessive selling pressure. After a liquidity run below the $0.585 swing low, SEI triggered a 13% recovery rally. Going forward, the $0.690 and $0.701 resistance levels will be pivotal in determining the trend going forward.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.