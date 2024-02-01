- Jupiter DEX’s token JUP plunged in market value by 63% in the past 24 hours.
- The crash occurred despite the significant surge in trading volume on Jupiter and Solana.
- Indicators observed on a 24-hour chart showed that SOL market sentiment remains bullish despite recent price declines.
Solana-based Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Jupiter’s (JUP) price has dropped by 63% since it started trading on Wednesday. On-chain data showed that JUP tokens worth over $1 billion have since been traded.
Also read: Solana DEX Jupiter's JUP token to debut with 1.35B circulating supply.
JUP witnesses decline
The Newly launched Jupiter (JUP) token has seen its value plunge by over 60% one day after it became tradeable. With a 63% price drop in the last 24 hours, JUP ranked as the crypto asset with the most losses during that period, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
At press time, the altcoin traded at $0.57. Since it launched on Wednesday, JUP tokens worth $1.2 billion have been traded, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
JUP trading volume
Due to this, the trading volume on the Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) totaled $1.28 billion, surpassing Uniswap’s $857 million, according to data from CoinGecko.
Solana benefits from Jupiter’s growth
As a result of the spike in activity on Jupiter, its home chain Solana has also seen its user activity surge in the past 24 hours. The trading volume on the Layer 1 (L1) network was $1.5 billion on Wednesday, marking a 75% increase from the $853 million recorded the day before.
According to data from DefiLlama, Wednesday’s figure also represented Solana’s highest single-day trading volume since December 22.
Solana Trading Volume
This caused daily transaction fees on Solana to climb to their highest level in the last year. Data from Token Terminal showed that users paid a cumulative of $1.2 million in fees on Solana on Wednesday.
All of these, however, failed to impact SOL’s price in the past 24 hours. At press time, the L1 coin exchanged hands at $95.80, a 5% price decline in the last 24 hours. Although SOL has shed almost 10% of its value in the last month, key indicators observed on a daily chart show that market sentiment remains arguably bullish.
For example, the coin’s Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line (blue) initiated a crossover above the signal line (orange) on January 28. This caused it to rally above the zero line to return a value of 0.87 at press time. When an asset’s MACD line moves in this manner, it suggests that the asset may have entered a bullish cycle where buying activity outpaces coin sell-offs.
A CMF value above zero showed that coin holders favored accumulation over distribution.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
As JUP sell-offs intensify and the hype around the DEX cools, it might experience a pullback in trading volume. This may result in a decline in daily trading volume on Solana as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Two scenarios for Bitcoin price 88 days away from halving
Bitcoin trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
Sui Price Prediction: SUI likely to correct 15% as staking narrative fades
Sui price skyrocketed on the back of the recent staking narrative, with the theme headlining alongside the meme coin mania that sent Solana’s Bonk Inu and SILLY on a tear.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC pumps as FOMC meeting keeps rates unchanged
Bitcoin (BTC) price fell after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices failed to inspire confidence as the broader altcoin community bled on Wednesday.
Ripple wallets are secure, executives say after $112.5 million hack
Ripple exeuctives have assured that the platforms wallet are safe after millions of dollars stolen on Tuesday from a co-founder's personal wallets. Nevertheless, the news has affected XRP price, which nosedived.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.