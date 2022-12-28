- Uniswap price performs a clear bearish break out of a pennant price pattern.
- UNI traders move out of cryptocurrencies as markets see substantial moves across assets.
- Expect to see more of a downturn towards New Year’s eve.
Uniswap (UNI) price action performs a clear break below the pennant formation that was marked up on the charts after what could have been a bear trap on Tuesday. Instead UNI traders are selling off as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dips further. As other asset classes are confirming the risk-off tone, expect to see UNI slide below $4.80 by this weekend.
Uniswap is undeniably on its way to testing the low of November
Uniswap price tanks near 2% this Wednesday morning in the ASIA PAC and European session after bears breach through the lower ascending trend line of a pennant formation, in which price action has been trading since November. There was a chance that the break on Tuesday was a bear trap as bulls could trade back up to the ascending trend line. Instead, the support has been broken this Wednesday and price is set to tank further.
UNI traders will want to get out of the way to avoid being caught in the snowball move that will follow in the remaining days of 2022. Expect to see a nosedive towards $4.80 and a flirt with $4.73 as a new low since November could be made. Losses should be fairly contained at around 8%, with a big risk that now the next support only comes in at around $4.46, which is another 6% away, mounting up to nearly 14% of losses.
UNI/USD daily chart
A swing back up could still be possible, which would mean that the green ascending trend line will be tested and broken to the upside. Do not expect bold rallies that will be largely extended, but rather trade your positions quite contained. Expect to see a lot of profit taking and a broad fade once $5.60 is tested near the red descending trend line, confirming that the pennant is back in play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
