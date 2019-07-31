UK's FCA releases guidelines for Bitcoin and cryptoassets regulation

- Bitcoin, Ether and other similar assets remain FCA-unregulated.
- Security tokens behave like shares or debt instruments and have ownership rights.
The United Kingdom financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released cryptocurrency guidelines. The released rules clarify the asset classes that fall under the FCA’s jurisdiction.
The majority of the guidelines released on today were originally proposed in a consultation paper dubbed CP19 back in January. The rules now have a definition for security tokens and fall under the category of “specified investments.” Moreover, security tokens behave like shares or debt instruments and have ownership rights.
According to the regulator:
“Any token that is not a security token, or an e-money token is unregulated. However, market participants should note certain activities that use tokens may nevertheless be regulated, for example, when used to facilitate regulated payments.”
The regulator also defined “exchange tokens,” which are assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. These assets are not FCA-regulated but they must comply with anti-money laundering guidelines.
The Executive Director of FCA, Christopher Woodlard in a statement said:
“This is a small, complex and evolving market covering a broad range of activities. Today’s guidance will help clarify which cryptoasset activities fall inside our regulatory perimeter.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Upward gusty winds in the European morning
The technical configuration of Ethereum and XRP support the case for an upside breakout in both cryptocurrencies. In Bitcoin, the outlook has significantly improved and has begun showing a higher probability of a short-term change of direction.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD triangle breakout lingers
NEO has endured the bear pressure in the first two days of the week only to come out successful. The crypto pressed down by the intense pressure failed to find support at $14 and $12 respectively.
Buyers are squeezed out of the crypto market
Bitcoin has difficulties with recovering above $10K, starting to slip in the range of $9,400 to $9,800. It means that there is more and more probability of decline at least to the next round level by $9K.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD eyes $400 in fresh mid-week gains
Following a few days of enduring extreme bear pressure, Bitcoin Cash price and has surfaced above the horizon. The entire market is also in the green as bulls come back on a revenge mission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.