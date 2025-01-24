Tron Price Prediction: TRX Whale demand surges 450% as Justin Sun reacts to Trump’s WLFI purchases

- Tron (TRX) price crossed $0.25 on Thursday, posited 13% gains since Trump’s inauguration.
- On Wednesday, Tron CEO Justin Sun alerted community followers to rapid TRX purchases by Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI).
- Since Monday, TRX whale transactions volume have increased by 450%, signalling that institutional investors mirrored Trump’s trades.
Tron (TRX) price crossed $0.25 on Thursday, posting 13% gains this week. On-chain data shows institutional traders have been buying an unusual amount TRX since Trump’s inauguration. Is TRX price on the verge of another leg up.
Tron price surges 13% as Justin Sun reacts to Trump’s WLFI purchases
Tron has seen significant gains this week, emerging as one of the leading beneficiaries of the bullish sentiment around Trump’s inauguration.
Tron’s connection to Trump’s presidency first surfaced in November 2024, when founder Justin Sun announced a $10 million investment in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency investment platform launched by Donald Trump’s family.
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Portfolio as of January 24, 2025 | Source: ArkhamIntelligence
The connection resurfaced on Tuesday when on-chain transaction trackers reported WLFI acquiring substantial amounts of TRX.
As of Thursday, data from Arkham Intelligence shows the Trump-backed firm has purchased 19.3 million TRX, worth $4.7 million.
Tron (TRX) Price Action
In response, TRON saw a strong surge in demand as Justin Sun began alerting the community to WLFI’s purchases.
According to the chart above, TRX has risen 13.6% since Trump’s inauguration, breaking above the $0.25 level at the time of writing.
Whale demand for TRX spikes 450% after WLFI’s $4.7M purchase
Within the broader market, TRX has outperformed BTC, ETH, and Cardano since Trump’s inauguration, driven by bullish momentum from WLFI’s $4.6 million purchase of TRX tokens.
However, the catalysts go beyond improved social sentiment. On-chain data reveals an unusually high volume of whale demand since the inauguration, indicating that institutional investors are acquiring TRX, mirroring WLFI’s trades.
IntoTheBlock’s Whale Transaction Volume chart, which tracks the total dollar value of TRX transactions exceeding $100,000 daily, highlights changes in whale activity during key market events.
Tron Whale Transaction Count | TRX Price Tron Whale Transaction Count | TRX Price
The total volume of large transactions on the Tron blockchain reached $208.4 million on Monday. However, since Justin Sun began highlighting WLFI’s rapid TRX purchases, large transaction volume has surged by an impressive 450%, reaching $942 million by Wednesday, according to the latest data.
This spike in TRX whale activity supports the narrative of large corporate investors mirroring Trump-related trades via WLFI’s on-chain portfolio. This market dynamic suggests a bullish outlook for TRX for two main reasons:
First, the 450% surge in TRX whale transactions increases short-term liquidity, allowing profit-takers to exit without halting upward price momentum.
Beyond that, Trump’s firm investing heavily in TRX boosts the perceived legitimacy and technical credibility of the Tron network. This positions TRX for significant growth, especially if
Trump implements the crypto-friendly policies widely promised during the Democratic campaign.
Tron (TRX) Price Forecast; Can Trump-fuelled rally reach $0.40?
Tron (TRX) shows promising signs of a continued rally as it trades near $0.2529, supported by an Elliott Wave structure. A clear “ABC” corrective wave is visible, with TRX consolidating above the key support at $0.2442.
A breakout above the resistance at $0.2716 could initiate a significant move toward the psychological $0.30 level, with $0.40 as an extended target in the bullish scenario.
The narrowing Bollinger Bands reflect decreased volatility, often preceding strong directional moves. TRX’s bullish case is supported by increasing volume on recent green candles, indicating heightened buyer interest.
If TRX can clear the $0.2716 resistance, a breakout could reach $0.40 based on the measured move of its Elliott Wave pattern.
However, failure to maintain support at $0.2442 could invalidate the constructive structure. In this case, TRX risks sliding toward $0.2168, the lower Bollinger Band and a critical support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin could resume rally as Trump signs executive order, calls US a Crypto and AI hub
Bitcoin trades near $103,000 on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's executive order to create a Presidential Working Group on digital assets. The group will also oversee the feasibility of the US creating a national digital asset stockpile.
Ethereum recovery imminent with Etherealize launch as Pectra upgrade slated for March 11
Ethereum trades near $3,200 as positive sentiment is slowly returning into its ecosystem with the launch of Etherealize and anticipation surrounding the potential March 11 Pectra mainnet upgrade.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Will Bitwise ETF filing drive DOGE to $1?
Dogecoin price declined 5% on Wednesday, trading as low as $0.35 on Binance. Recent movements signal a sell-the-news frenzy after a cluster of bullish catalysts emerged within the DOGE markets this week. Can bull traders hold out for an early DOGE price rebound?
Sui Price Forecast: SUI bears aiming for a 30% crash
Sui price extends its decline, trading below $4.37 on Thursday after rejecting from its ascending trendline in the previous day. Coinglass data shows that SUI’s long-to-short ratio reached the lowest level in over a month, reflecting a bearish sentiment.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.