- Tron price is grinding closer to a breakout according to the Bollinger Band volatility constriction.
- A return above $0.0120 is likely in the near term supported by a step above the Bollinger Band daily middle curve.
Tron price recently stepped above the resistance at $0.0120. Unfortunately, widespread selling pressure and reduced trading volume made it difficult to sustain recovery above this key zone. Instead, the price slipped back under $0.0120 and continued to explore the levels towards the major support at $0.0100.
The price is teetering at $0.01095 at the time of writing, after losing over 2% of its value in the last 24 hours. Tron market capitalization has also thinned greatly in the past few weeks. However, there has been a slight improvement from the 19th position to the 17th spot with a market cap of $732 million.
TRX/USD is trading marginally below the Bollinger Band daily middle curve. The buyers are focused on clearing the resistance in this zone. A breakout is expected above the middle curve with a possible return to $0.0120. The reducing volatility as seen with the Bollinger Band signal a possible breakout in the near future. If supported by high trading volume and a healthy technical picture, TRX/USD could soon take on the resistance at $0.014 and focus on grinding towards the psychological $0.0200.
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
