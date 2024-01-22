Top three altcoins trending in crypto social media: Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ondo

- Ethereum is trending among market participants with the upcoming Dencun network upgrade.
- X’s official payment handle fueled anticipation of Dogecoin’s acceptance as a payment method.
- ONDO finance is seeing whale accumulation alongside the asset’s price rally.
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is trending among crypto traders as developers finalize the timeline for the Dencun upgrade. ETH is trending alongside Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ondo Finance (ONDO), according to Santiment data.
The dog-themed meme coin’s holders believe Dogecoin is likely to be accepted as a payment method, as social media platform X reveals its official payments account @xpayments on X (formerly Twitter).
Also read: Bitcoin price sustains above $41,000 as whales moves signal further downside
ETH, DOGE and ONDO trend among market participants
In the recent Ethereum All Core Developers Execution (ACDE) call, the timeline for the Dencun upgrade was determined and the upgrade was finalized despite the issues that arose in the testing on the Goerli testnet. The Dencun upgrade is key to the Ethereum network since it is likely to reduce the transaction cost for Layer 2 chains.
The Ethereum ecosystem’s most anticipated upgrade, EIP-4844 is set to debut in the Dencun upgrade, boosting Ethereum’s scalability and reducing transaction costs. This makes the Dencun upgrade and its arrival on mainnet key to ETH holders.
At the time of writing, Ethereum price is $2,407 on Binance. The altcoin is likely to march towards its 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level of ETH price decline between April and June 2022, at $2,551.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
One of the key reasons why Dogecoin is trending among market participants is DOGE holders anticipate that the meme coin will find use as a payment method among X users. This anticipation was fueled by X’s official handle for payment, @xpayments arrival.
ONDO price rallied 751% in the past week. Despite the massive spike in the asset’s price, instead of profit-taking, large wallet investors are scooping up ONDO, according to data from on-chain intelligence providers.
Lookonchain revealed that a whale spent 540 Ether worth $1.33 million, and 319,505 MUBI tokens worth $50,000 to acquire 5.02 million ONDO worth $1.38 million. This is one of the many transactions by large wallet investors in the past 24 hours.
A whale spent 540 $ETH($1.33M) and 319,505 $MUBI($50K) to buy 5.02M $ONDO($1.38M) 21 hours ago, with an average buying price of $0.2742.https://t.co/MYyLQxhk8u pic.twitter.com/e69nUIzxcX— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 22, 2024
Trending altcoins are likely to observe a shift in the price trend as market participants make moves in these assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale’s Bitcoin sale unlikely to have driven BTC price lower, profit taking is likely driver
Grayscale, one of the issuers of the Bitcoin Spot ETFs, sold 60,000 BTC. While it may seem obvious that Grayscale’s Bitcoin sale likely increased the selling pressure on BTC, experts have presented an alternative view.
Justin Sun withdraws $60 million in Ethereum, AAVE, SHIB, LINK among other assets from Binance
Justin Sun, founder of Tron and advisor to HTX exchange withdrew a large volume of assets from Binance. Sun’s withdrawal from one of the largest crypto exchange platforms has likely fueled anticipation among crypto market participants.
Dogecoin volume and social dominance hits 2024 peak as X launches dedicated payments account
Dogecoin on-chain metrics, volume and social dominance support a price recovery thesis for DOGE. Elon Musk’s social media platform X launched its dedicated payments account handle, @xpayments, fueling anticipation among DOGE holders regarding the cryptocurrency’s acceptance as payment.
Coinbase is 70% likely to win motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit, says Bloomberg analyst
US Financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, alleging that the exchange sold unregistered securities. The exchange’s lawyers are arguing for the dismissal of the lawsuit, stating that the tokens trading on the platform are not securities.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.