- Bitcoin price shows the largest inflow of volume on to exchanges since 2017.
- Ethereum price could react negatively to the influx of ETH deposited to exchanges.
- Retail traders are positioned heavily short on the XRP price.
The crypto market has witnessed an influx of volatility, likely enticing traders to open long positions in hopes of a Q3-Q4 rally. However, beneath the hood, bearish signals may be overlooked. Statistically, October and November are usually bullish months for crypto. There is nothing wrong with casting a rod in treacherous water, but risk management should be applied. Don't become the bait when fishing for gains.
Bitcoin price looks scary underneath the hood
Bitcoin price is fighting for grounds as the bulls have accomplished a 5% recovery rally after an overnight liquidation. Despite the optimistic retaliation, there are on-chain metrics that are looking bearish underneath the hood.
IntoTheBlock's Inflow Volume Indicator shows 287,000 Bitcoin have been onboarded to all exchanges on September 14. With an average price of $20,000 BTC, more than 2% of the entire crypto market has suddenly become liquid. The increased liquidity justifies the erratic price swings that have occurred this month. Market makers need prices to move to keep retail traders interested. It is worth noting that the 287,000 BTC tokens are the largest influx of supply on two exchanges in the last five years.
Based on these metrics, an assumption can be made that high-cap players are interested in securing profits. Thus, the Bitcoin price could be due for a sweep-the-lows event in the coming weeks targeting $17,000. Such a move would result in a 12% decline from the current Bitcoin price.
IntoTheBlock’s Inflow Volume Indicator
BTC USDT 4-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Ethereum price could sweep the summer lows
Ethereum price currently auctions at $1,333, showing subtle signals that merit concern. According to Santiment's Supply On Exchange Indicator, there has been a persistent uptick in supply distributed onto exchanges since August. In theory, the metrics suggest that more supply on exchanges means more handlers ready to sell the Ethereum price.
Consequently, the decentralized smart contract token may be a short-term opportunity rather than a long-term investment play among institutional traders. That said, Investors should keep an open mind when analyzing the technicals.
The recent breach of the $1,250 level disqualified the impulsive count. There is a potential for the ETH price to sweep the summer lows at $880. Such a move would result in a 33% decline from the current market value. Although it is still relatively early to call, a loss of the $1,006 low could be the catalyst to induce the much larger decline.
Santiment’s Supply On Exchanges Indicator
ETH USDT 4-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ethereum, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
XRP price could rally once again
XRP price currently auctions at $0.4343. The bears forged a 7% decline during the overnight session after breaching the 8-day exponential moving average. During the New York open, the bulls stepped back in, prompting a 5% recovery rally. Still, on-chain metrics show the current counter-trend pullback may be a disguise for a much larger move.
According To CoinGlass' Long vs. Short Indicator, most traders with open XRP positions are going short. At a 60-40 split, the last time retail was positioned so heavily to the downside was September 20, when XRP traded at $0.37. By September 23, XRP rallied 47% into the monthly high at $0.56.
Based on the contrarian bullish metrics, XRP could rally into previous congestion zone near $0.60 in the coming days. In doing so, a significant amount of leveraged bears would be liquidated from their trades. Such a move would result in a 30% increase from the current XRP price. Safest of the bullish play is a breach of the summertime swing lows at $0.31. Traders with a higher risk tolerance could use the recent $0.35 barrier as the line in the sand that should not be lost.
CoinGlass Long vs.Short Indicator
XRP USDT 4-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Ethereum price downside risks resurface amidst falling investor interest
Ethereum price is trading marginally above $1,300 after its bullish shoots were slashed at $1,400 on Tuesday. The presence of immense buyer congestion at $1,255 cut short the pullback that may very well have tagged $1,200.
This best-case scenario for Litecoin price forecasts a 20% drop
Litecoin price action over the last few weeks paints a bearish picture, as discussed in our previous article. Since then, LTC has triggered a breakout and is likely to continue heading lower.
Shiba Inu price: Ethereum whale swallows 272 billion SHIB, becomes investors’ favorite
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network are keen on accumulating Shiba Inu. The 130th largest Ethereum whale scooped up 272 billion Shiba Inu coins overnight. Analysts retain a bullish outlook on the altcoin.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price. This downtrend has provided sidelined buyers a chance to accumulate before the inevitable explosion of bullish momentum.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.