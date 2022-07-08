- Bitcoin price invalidates the bearish scenario and is poised to rally higher.
- Ethereum price continues to validate last week’s bullish trade setup.
- Ripple price faces rejection at mid $0.35 barrier.
The Cryptocurrency market displays pivotal retaliation. Investors should prepare for an influx of volatility set to bringforth a bullish trading environment
.
Bitcoin price shows strength
Bitcoin price shows optimistic signals of a bullish trading environment to end the first week of July. It was noted on July 6 that the symmetrical triangle, which has coiled around the BTC price since mid-June, could break upwards and create a 30% rally targeting $27,000. On July 8, the bulls successfully breached the bearish invalidation level at $21,868. Bitcoin price now consolidates just below the 200-Week Moving Average (WMA) as traders anticipate an imminent breach.
Bitcoin price is currently valued at $21,665. The peer-to-peer digital currency token should begin to rally impulsively towards the mid-$25,000 levels if it can break through the 200-WMA. The Volume Profile Indicator confounds the idea of an upcoming bullrun as a classical ramping pattern has been established on the 3-hour chart. Key targets to aim for are $25,750 and $27,125.
Traders looking to enter the market should keep their Invalidation below $18,595. If the $18,595 level is breached, the BTC price could decline as low as $14,300, resulting in a 33% decrease from the current price.
BTC/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Ethereum price is in profit
Ethereum price continues to move higher as the decentralized smart contract token has just breached the 200-Week Moving Average (WMA). Traders participating in July 4’s bullish trade setup have already witnessed a 14% increase in value. If you are amongst those buyers, you can consider moving your profitable positions to break even at $1,122. If market conditions are genuinely bullish, the ETH price should propel upwards from the breached 200-week moving average that it currently hovers above.
Ethereum price targets $1,400 and potentially $1,5550 in the short term. The increasing slope of the newfound trendline confounds the idea of a strong bull rally underway. Still, the safest Invalidation of the uptrend remains at $978 for traders looking to open a new position. If $978 is breached, expect further declines into $750, resulting in a 38% decrease from the current Ethereum price.
ETH/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Ripple’s XRP price faces turbulence
Ripple’s XRP price has been rejected at the $0.35 level, which could result in more congestion in the coming days. The digital remittance token currently trades at $0.33 as the bears are taking full advantage of the profit-taking consolidation. XRP price has support at the $0.31 level from the 8-day moving average and an ascending trend line that has provided support between June 30 and July 5.
Ripple price could continue to rally higher as Bitcoin certainly shows promising technicals. However, placing entries too soon is ill-advised. A breach above the $0.35 level could be the signal to look for. The bullish target lies in the $0.39 vicinity. Ultimately the bullish invalidation point must be $0.31. If the bears breach this level, consider the uptrend scenario void. The bears could force a decline as low as $0.20, resulting in a 40% decline from the current XRP price.
XRP/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
Here is what market makers have in store for MATIC price
MATIC price has shown an incredible recovery run over the past three weeks. The bounce from the recent pullback suggests that bullish momentum is back.
Investors can expect big moves from Tezos’ XTZ due to this…
Tezos price has been coiling up under a stiff resistance barrier for almost a month. The recent recovery has pushed it close to forming a bullish setup that could potentially result in an uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos are primed for a significant rebound
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.