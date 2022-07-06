- Bitcoin price coils in a sideways triangular trading range.
- Goldman Sachs rumored to have opened their first BTC futures and options position.
- Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a break and close above $21,868.
Bitcoin price shows technical reasons to believe in one more decline. Goldman Sachs’ entrance into the crypto market is a strong indication of a big move to come.
Bitcoin price meets Goldman Sachs
Bitcoin price has investors preparing for a lethal blood bath in the coming days. Since June 15 the BTC price has auctioned off within an erratic trading range producing diminishing returns and diminishing losses with each directional shift. The technicals have now revealed the reasoning behind the peer-to-peer digital currencies madness as a symmetrical triangle is unavoidably prevalent on the 4-hour chart.
Bitcoin price currently trades at $20,087 as the bulls have managed to re-route since the early morning shake-out on June 5. The Relative Strength Index subtly validates the symmetrical triangle’s presence as bullish and bearish divergence is witnessed at key pivotal turning points.
BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart
On July 5, Crypto analysts @BTC_Archive reported that Goldman Sachs has joined in on the crypto speculation. Apparently, the prestigious investment group has opened their first Bitcoin Futures and Options position during the Asian trading session. At current time, it is uncertain if the immensely funded investment group is a bull or a bear in the market and the company has not issued a follow-up to the hundreds of Twitter users asking the same question.
From a technical standpoint, BTC price does have the potential for an Armageddon-style decline. A break and close below $18,595 could ultimately be the catalyst to awaken sleeping bears in attempts to send the BTC price into $14,300.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a definitive break and close above $21,868. If the bulls can breach this level, they could be able to rally as high as $31,000, resulting in a 55% increase from the current BTC price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
