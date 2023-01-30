- Bitcoin price is down 2.5% on the day, but the trend remains bullish.
- Ethereum price has declined by 5% and could be the first sign of a deeper decline.
- XRP witnesses a 3.5% downswing and shows room for more sell-offs.
The crypto market is witnessing an influx in bearish activity. Key levels have been defined to forecast where the top three cryptocurrencies may be priced going into February.
Bitcoin price down but not dead
Bitcoin price is witnessing resistance near the mid-$23,000 area. Since January 1, the digital currency has rallied by 45% in a jaw-dropping fashion. Throughout the surging trend, the BTC price has pulled back only for a day or so before continuing its ascension. On January 30, the BTC price witnessed its largest solo drop for the month. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price registers a 2.5% decline in market value.
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $23,165. Although the largest red day is no worthy change in market behavior, several factors portray that BTC is still in a healthy uptrend. For instance, the bears have yet to produce a settling price beneath the average. The 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) often provides support for a trend during the third impulsive wave, also known as the strongest part of the rally. A candlestick close beneath the barrier usually results in a steeper three-wave correction, known as wave four.
The Volume Profile indicator correlates with the moon-shot narrative as the bulls remain in control according to the Binance exchange API. Despite all of the bears' attempts throughout the month, the strongest candle belongs to the bulls, with an influx of $454,000 transactions occurring on January 12.
Combining all of these factors, Bitcoin price is still on an uptrend until market conditions change. The next bullish targets are likely liquidity levels between $24,000 and the mid-$24,000 zone. The bullish scenario creates the potential for a 6% rise from the current BTC price.
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis could occur if the bears produce a closing candlestick beneath the 8-day EMA at $23,000. In doing so, the bears could reroute south and test previous resistance zones near $21,000, resulting in a 7% decline from Bitcoin's current market value.
Ethereum price starting phases of a sell-off?
Ethereum price is witnessing a strong backlash after a 4% rise during the final Sunday of January. The bears have fully reversed the move tagging the opening price at $1,572, prompting a 5% decline on the day. As mentioned in previous outlooks, the $1,610 zone is crucial for the ETH's uptrend and failing to hold the price action above could catalyze a strong move to the downside.
Ethereum price currently auctions at $1,583. Like Bitcoin, the Volume indicator remains in the bulls’ favor. However, the bears have produced a daily candlestick close beneath the barrier on previous attempts during the uptrend. The back-and-forth price action near the $1,610 zone could be traders wrestling for the position in anticipation of a liquidation event.
The bearish scenario creates the potential for a 15% decline in ETH price into the $1,350 target.
ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart
A daily candlestick close above $1,610 is needed to invalidate the bearish thesis. In doing so, the bulls could be back on track to target the $1,700 liquidity zone, resulting in an 8% increase from Ethereum's current market value.
XRP price merits concern
XRP price shows reasons to be concerned as the bears appear to be taking control of the 7-day consolidation phase. On January 30, the digital token is down 3.5% on the day as the bears accomplished their first breach of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA). If the SMA does not hold the support, investors can expect the mid-$0.30 zone to be retested in the coming days.
XRP price currently auctions at $0.3995. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the entirety of Ripple's 42% rally in January shows the current price point as just a 23.6% correction. Fibonacci traders argue that the 23.6% point is not a significant reversal level. Thus, the sell-off could continue. A breach at the 50% Fib level marked $0.362 would result in a 9% decline from XRP's current market value.
XRP/USDT 1-Day Chart
For traders looking to enter the market, a bearish invalidation point can be placed above the $0.43 swing high established on January 23. A breach of the barrier could trigger a rally toward the $0.45 liquidity zone, which would result in a 12% increase from the XRP current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: BTC bulls dissipate ahead of big central bank week
Bitcoin (BTC) price tanks in European trading as this volatile week kicks off with surpriseSpanish inflation data. Markets predicted a drop from 5.7% to 4.97%. Instead, inflation jumped to 5.8%. This confirms what central bankers have been shouting throughout the past few weeks and what markets have been ignoring. Is reality catching up this week?
Is this the bullish signal that Ethereum holders are waiting for?
Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, hit a new milestone on January 27, nearly four months after its transition to a new consensus mechanism. Over 15.9 million ETH tokens have been staked on the Beacon Chain.
Ripple: XRP in dire need of nearby support in order to avoid imploding
Ripple (XRP) price is facing a big test this week as traders brace for a series of punches that could see bulls hanging on the ropes or even knocking them out. A salvo of central banks is set to hit the wires by Wednesday, with each posting their rate hike decision, forecasts and monetary stance against the current economic situation.
Dogecoin: Here is why Spanish inflation ensures no speedy recovery for crypto
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action slid lower on Monday after a pure technical break over the weekend of the green ascending trend line, but bulls could not close above it. Unable to get out of the pool in time, traders are set to see the price drop lower in search of the bottom of this tank.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.