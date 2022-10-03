Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets could trap bears soon

- Bitcoin price shows signs of improvement as it could rally 7% to a resistance confluence at $20,465.
- Ethereum price gets ready to retest the $1,423 hurdle as it follows the big crypto’s path.
- Ripple price revisits the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone in search of fuel for its next leg-up.
Bitcoin price seems to be consolidating and forecasts a tiny rally as it approaches the lower limit of the ongoing range tightening. This development could see altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, trigger a quick run-up as well.
Bitcoin price ready to make its move
Bitcoin price has produced three higher lows and two higher highs since September 18 and connecting these swing points using trend lines describes an ascending parallel channel.
Now Bitcoin price is retesting the lower limit of the channel and a bounce is to be expected unless bears take control and catalyze a breakdown. Investors can expect BTC to rally to $20,465, where it will encounter resistance from where the declining trend line connecting the swing highs on May 31 coincides with the ascending parallel channel’s upper limit.
On the other hand, a breakdown of the $19,049 or the weekly open could trigger a crash to $17,593.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Bitcoin price in the short term, the ascending parallel channel could be interpreted as a bearish pattern as well, suggesting there is a fairly high risk of a breakdown. If BTC manages to flip the $20,737 level into a support floor, however, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum price at inflection point
Ethereum price is hovering around $1,280 but could retest the $1,200 support level soon. This barrier is crucial in determining where ETH will go next. A breakdown of this level is a plausible scenario, which could knock the smart contract token to $1,080, which is another stable support level.
A bounce here, combined with a bullish outlook on Bitcoin price, could be the key to triggering a rally for Ethereum price to $1,730. Flipping this hurdle could open the path to revisiting the $2,000 psychological level.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum price breaks below $1,080, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially crash ETH to retest the range low at $878.
Ripple price to revisit stable foothold for more juice
Ripple price tagged the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone on September 28, which catalyzed a 20% run-up in the next three days. However, exhaustion combined with deteriorating market conditions pushed XRP price down again and it is currently close to retesting the said demand zone.
The second attempt to rally could propel Ripple price up by 10% to $0.487. In a highly bullish case, XRP price might retest the $0.561 hurdle.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone, a sell-off in Bitcoin price could have a knock-on effect on Ripple price, pushing it below it. A daily candlestick close below $0.381 will invalidate the bullish thesis for XRP price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets could trap bears soon
Bitcoin price seems to be consolidating and forecasts a tiny rally as it approaches the lower limit of the ongoing range tightening. This development could see altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, trigger a quick run-up as well.
Terra LUNA Classic price could crash 60% despite burn announcement and Coinbase, Robinhood listing rumors
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is the new shitcoin and has overtaken Shiba Inu's popularity, becoming a retail favorite. After Binance announced the LUNC burn program on September 26, the altcoin surged 66% and is currently hovering above another stable support level.
Ethereum price could kick-start Uptober after revisiting $1,050
Ethereum price shows an interesting development over the two days that has caused bears to rejoice. Bulls, on the other hand, seem to be weak and unresponsive, which could lead to steep correction for ETH holders.
Polkadot price at risk of printing new lows for 2022
Polkadot (DOT) price action has been on the cusp of breaking the chains of the bear market as, at one point this week, bulls tried to make a run for $6.92. Instead, they were cut short in their tracks by a straightforward technical cap.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.