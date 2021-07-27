Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets bleed after Amazon denies rumors; uptrend intact

- Bitcoin price is experiencing a pullback after rallying 38% to tag $40,000.
- Ethereum price promptly follows BTC as it eyes a retracement to the $2,018 support level.
- Ripple price might revisit the demand zone extending from $0.547 to $0.568 before a new leg-up.
Bitcoin price rallied exponentially based on rumors, which pushed it beyond $40,000 for the first time in roughly 40 days. This bullish move affected a majority of the altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, which followed suit.
Now, a correction to offset the massive uptrend is likely before BTC decides to head on another similar run-up.
Bitcoin price looks for a foothold
Bitcoin price sliced through the $40,000 psychological level to create a swing high at $40,550 on July 26. This move constitutes a 38% upswing from $29,279 that sliced through the intermediate barriers.
Therefore, investors can expect a minor pullback to $34,666, a breakdown of which could knock BTC down to $33,185, a roughly 10% correction from the current position.
In some cases, the $32,435 support barrier is where the trend reversal could begin.
Investors need to note that a spike in buying pressure that restarts the pump from its current position is also plausible. In this case, Bitcoin price might set up a swing high above $40,550.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
While this narrative seems likely, things could awry if the selling pressure continues to build up, pushing BTC to produce a decisive 12-hour candlestick close below $32,435.
Ethereum price sweeps crucial swing highs
Ethereum price rallied 42% and swept the July 7 swing high at $2,409. This move collected liquidity present in the form of buy stops. This development allows the market makers to book profits, which will lead to a pullback.
The support level at $2,018, roughly 8% from the current position at $2,195, is the perfect foothold for restarting the upswing.
A resurgence of buying pressure at this point could push Ethereum price to $2,460 and, in a highly bullish case, $2,640 and the range high at $2,894.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish nature of the Ethereum price structure, the optimistic narrative will face invalidation if the selling pressure pushes ETH to shatter the $2,018 demand barrier.
Ripple price awaits a trigger to kick-start an uptrend
Ripple price came extremely close to tagging the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.68 after rallying 31% from the July 20 swing low at $0.516.
Regardless, this run-up is overbought and is likely to correct to a crucial support level before the buyers band together, taking a jab at piercing the high probability reversal zone extending from $0.68 to $0.727.
The demand zone, extending from $0.547 to $0.568, seems like a better option for reversal due to the large range. However, investors need to note that the XRP price could also revert from the $0.59 support level.
XRP/USDT 6-hour chart
On the other hand, if XRP price produces a 6-hour candlestick close below $0.547, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and open the possibility of a retest of the range low at $0.509.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
