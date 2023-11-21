Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC holds up as US DoJ clears path to spot ETF approval

Share:

Bitcoin price must hold above the critical support at $36,788 to keep hope for a continuation of the intermediate trend alive.

The $1,935 support level continues to hold for Ethereum price but the slump is likely to continue 5% lower.

Ripple price extends south, invalidating the bullish thesis with the potential for a further 8% slump to $0.5392.

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains bearish, but there is hope, after the US Department of Justice may just have cleared the path for the approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to some analysts, one of the stumbling blocks to the approval was the dominance of Binance exchange in the industry.

Lots of chatter on this Blackrock #Bitcoin ETF. And rightfully so. Blackrock more or less IS is the US government. They’ve also received approval on 575/576 of ETF applications.



One thing I’ll say- there is no chance, and I mean zero, that this ETF is approved with Binance in… — Travis Kling (@Travis_Kling) June 16, 2023

Bitcoin price tests key support

Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing weakness, recording a 3% fall on the day, with most of these losses recorded following news around Binance exchange. Testing the critical support at $36,788 and with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing weakening momentum, BTC could fall.

Increased selling pressure below the $36,788 mean threshold of the supply zone stretching from $36,276 to $37,301 could open the drains for an extended fall, with experts anticipating a crash to the $30,000 psychological level.

Already, the Awesome Oscillator’s (AO) histogram bars are soaked in red and inching closer to the midline by the day. This points to the bears steadily taking over.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, increased buying pressure from investors looking to capitalize on the retest of $36,788 could send Bitcoin price north, first clearing the local top at $37,972 before testing the range high at $37,980 and ultimately claiming the $40,000 psychological level, 10% above current levels.

Ethereum price struggles to keep $1,935 support base

Ethereum (ETH) price risks losing the critical support at $1,935, marking the midline of the supply zone turned bullish breaker that extend between $1,864 and $2,004. If the $1,935 level fails to hold, it could spell doom for token holders, with ETH likely sliding to the $1,800 psychological level, or in the dire case, invalidating the bullish thesis below $1,753.

Both the RSI and the AO support this outlook, edging south as momentum continues to fade.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, increased buying pressure, enough to vindicate Ethereum price from the grasp of the aforementioned supply barrier above $2,009 could spur optimism, setting ETH back above the ascending trendline. This could clear the skies for a stretch to $2,136, denoting a 10% ascent from the current level.

