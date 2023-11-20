Bitcoin price remains shy of $38,000 as Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and 21Shares amend BTC spot ETF application

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade with a bullish bias but remains shy of the $38,000 psychological level amid waning hype for the spot BTF exchange-traded fund (ETF) after the the US SEC missed the eight-day window to approve exchange-traded funds (ETFs.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and 21Shares amend Bitcoin spot ETF application

Bitcoin (BTC) remains a hot topic on social media site X despite the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) missing its eight-day window to approve spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Instead, a new narrative for the delays has arrived, pointing to the financial regulator’s preference that the ETFs do cash creates rather than crypto and is reportedly engaging with exchanges.

Cash creates makes sense IMO bc broker dealers can’t deal in bitcoin so doing cash creates puts onus on issuers to transact in bitcoin and keeps broker dealers from having to use unregistered subsidiaries or third party firms to deal w the btc. Less limitations for them overall — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 17, 2023

Nevertheless, the ETF narrative remains an interesting topic after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest and 21Shares amended their spot Bitcoin ETF application. It comes after revelations that the financial regulator had been engaging with exchanges.

Perfect timing by the way as @OpheliaBSnyder of 21Shares (who is behind all this) is on ETF IQ today at 1pm on Bloomberg TV w @kgreifeld and yours truly. https://t.co/Yqj6ZWcE7h — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 20, 2023

Bitcoin Price uptrend threatened as BTC holders cling to any signal

Bitcoin price is holding thinly above critical support at $36,788 after a foray into the supply zone extending from $36,276 to $37,301. For a continued uptrend, the price must decisively move above this level and clear the $37,972 resistance level.

Until then, the upside potential for Bitcoin price remains under threat, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) flattened out. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also supporting the gloomy outlook, with its histogram bars taking on a red feel and edging toward the midline. If this goes on, the AO could soon flip negative.

Increased selling pressure could see Bitcoin price flip below the $36,788 support level and potentially fall below the ascending trendline to test the $35,410 support level. In a dire case, the slump could extend to the $34,000 psychological level, while BTC collects the buy-side liquidity (BSL on the chart) residing underneath.

However, to confirm a prolonged downtrend Bitcoin price must break and close below the $30,824 midline of the supply zone (now serving as a bullish breaker) extending from $30,126 to $31,524. If this level fails to hold as support, BTC could slide all the way to $29,753.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On the flipside, increased buying pressure could see Bitcoin price clear the $37,972 local top to test the $37,972 range high. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for BTC to test the $40,000 psychological level, almost 10% above the current price.