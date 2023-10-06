Share:

Bitcoin price could make a 5% run to the supply zone at $29,000 if it successfully shatters the $28,096 barricade.

Ethereum price has the $1,674 resistance level in sight with a buy signal pending activation.

Ripple price on a one-way trip to $0.5604 as XRP holds above an ascending trendline.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing some degree of optimism ahead of the weekend, with the same narrative going for Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (EXRP). It all points to fired-up bulls as volatility resumes in the market. It is also a sign to exercise caution to avoid being caught in a bulltrap.

Bitcoin price eyes 5% gains to the supply zone

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovery rally continues after bouncing from the $25,114 around mid-September. It is currently testing the $28,096 hurdle after multiple failed attempts while enjoying strong support from below due to the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $27,350.

If Bitcoin price breaks and shatters the $28,096 hurdle, it could climb 5% to the supply zone at the $29,000 psychological level. A decisive flip of this resistance zone into a bullish breaker would clear the path into the $30,000 psychological level, or in highly bullish cases, extend to the range high at $31,508. This would denote a 13% move above current levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks primed to continue north while sustaining above 50. Meanwhile, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remains in the positive zone, increasing BTC’s upside potential.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, after multiple rejections from the $28,096 hurdle, Bitcoin price could pull back as skeptics cut their losses. This could send BTC below the 100-day EMA at $27,349, or lower to lose the 50- and 200-day EMA at $27,054 and $26,990 levels respectively.

In the dire case, a retest of the $26,000 psychological level would seem logical. This would not only invalidate the bullish thesis, but could kickstart a fresh downtrend to test the $25,114 support floor.

Ethereum price awaits pending buy signal

Ethereum (ETH) price could climb 5% to the $1,674 resistance level as it awaits the activation of a buy signal. This would happen once the RSI decisively crosses above the signal line (yellow band).

Traders heeding this call could see ETH shatter the immediate hurdle at $1,648. In highly bullish cases, the gains could see Ethereum price overcome the 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMA at 1,664, $1,710, and $1,729 before clearing the equal highs at $1,736.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, a rejection from the $1,648 barrier could plunge Ethereum price into the demand zone between the $1,603 and $1,569 order block. A break and cross below the midline of this zone at $1,585 would invalidate the bullish thesis, potentially sending the Proof-of-Stake token to the $1,551 range low.

