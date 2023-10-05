Ethereum price dip extends, liquidates $10 million in long positions as exchange outflows skyrocket

Share:

Ethereum price has extended its losses by 2%, liquidating up to $10.06 million in long positions.

Santiment data shows ETH supply on exchanges has reduced by around 110,000 ETH in 24 hours, from 10.77M to 10.66M.

A break and close below $1,585 would spell doom for holders short-term, likely extending losses to $1,551, mid-August lows.

Ethereum (ETH) price continues on its load-shedding exercise for the fourth consecutive day, forming a dome-shape as it loses all the ground covered during the late September run, with on-chain data showing profit takers are showing no restraint.

Ethereum profit booking continues

Ethereum (ETH) price has extended the slump almost 2% in the last 24 hours, a factor that might look negligible but has seen upwards of $10 million in long positions liquidated.

ETH liquidations

Open interest and volume have dropped from $6.07 billion recorded on August 5 to the current reading of $5.28 billion. This represents a 15% drop in the total number of long and short positions and trading volume for the asset in two months.

ETH Open Interest

This points to significant capital flowing out of the ETH market, with lesser fresh contracts exchanging hands with the new Ethereum price move.