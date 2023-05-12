Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Potential opportunities as BTC rallies to 20-month high

Share:

Bitcoin price could rise 20% to tag the $50,000 psychological level next if it overcomes the immediate roadblock at $43,860.

Ethereum price could rise 5% to flip the $2,300 resistance into a support floor as ETH bulls show resilience.

Ripple price’s two-week consolidation could precipitate a 5% crash as markets tend to lack patience.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to give investors multiple buying opportunities ahead of January 2024 when experts anticipate the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will finally approve spot BTC ETFs. As it stands, Bitcoin price is testing levels last seen in April 2022, before the markets crashed following teh Terra UST crisis.

Bitcoin price eyes 20% surge to $50,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias. The move above the $42,000 psychological level has inspired Bloomberg to provide a rather ambitious target for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

According to the news site, Bitcoin price “topping $42,000 is just the start of a fresh crypto supercycle that will push the world’s biggest token above $500,000 in what adherents say is the new monetary order taking Wall Street by storm.”

Meanwhile, Bitcoin price is stuck within a weekly supply zone extending from $40,517 to $46,972. To confirm the continuation of the primary trend (bullish on the weekly timeframe), the price must break and close above the midline of the supply barrier at $43,860.

A decisive move above the aforementioned level could see Bitcoin price extend the gains, flipping the supply zone into a bullish breaker as BTC extends to the forecasted $50,000 psychological level.

In a highly bullish case, the gains could tag the $55,560 resistance level. It is even possible to extrapolate these gains to the $66,098 range high. Such a move would constitute a 56% climb above current levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this outlook as its ascension shows rising momentum. Similarly, histogram bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are green in positive territory, which demonstrates that bulls are leading the market. These add credence to the bullish thesis.

Conversely, a rejection from the supply barrier could see Bitcoin price pull south, first losing support at $42,111. The slump could send BTC as low as the $30,009 support level, 30% below current levels.

