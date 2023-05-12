Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Potential opportunities as BTC rallies to 20-month high

- Bitcoin price could rise 20% to tag the $50,000 psychological level next if it overcomes the immediate roadblock at $43,860.
- Ethereum price could rise 5% to flip the $2,300 resistance into a support floor as ETH bulls show resilience.
- Ripple price’s two-week consolidation could precipitate a 5% crash as markets tend to lack patience.
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to give investors multiple buying opportunities ahead of January 2024 when experts anticipate the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will finally approve spot BTC ETFs. As it stands, Bitcoin price is testing levels last seen in April 2022, before the markets crashed following teh Terra UST crisis.
Bitcoin price eyes 20% surge to $50,000
Bitcoin price eyes 20% surge to $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias. The move above the $42,000 psychological level has inspired Bloomberg to provide a rather ambitious target for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
According to the news site, Bitcoin price “topping $42,000 is just the start of a fresh crypto supercycle that will push the world’s biggest token above $500,000 in what adherents say is the new monetary order taking Wall Street by storm.”
Meanwhile, Bitcoin price is stuck within a weekly supply zone extending from $40,517 to $46,972. To confirm the continuation of the primary trend (bullish on the weekly timeframe), the price must break and close above the midline of the supply barrier at $43,860.
A decisive move above the aforementioned level could see Bitcoin price extend the gains, flipping the supply zone into a bullish breaker as BTC extends to the forecasted $50,000 psychological level.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could tag the $55,560 resistance level. It is even possible to extrapolate these gains to the $66,098 range high. Such a move would constitute a 56% climb above current levels.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this outlook as its ascension shows rising momentum. Similarly, histogram bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are green in positive territory, which demonstrates that bulls are leading the market. These add credence to the bullish thesis.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
Conversely, a rejection from the supply barrier could see Bitcoin price pull south, first losing support at $42,111. The slump could send BTC as low as the $30,009 support level, 30% below current levels.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Ethereum price eyes a 5% surge
Ethereum (ETH) price remains confined within a bullish technical formation, which could deliver 5% gains if sustained. Such a move would see the largest altcoin by market capitalization flip the $2,300 resistance level into a support floor.
The position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 69 not only points to strong price strength but also shows there is more room to the north before ETH becomes overbought. The AO histogram bars corroborate the stance, showing bulls are leading the market.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, enhanced seller momentum could send Ethereum price south, first losing the immediate support at $2,192 before a leg down to fall out of the confines of the channel under $2,143. In a dire case, ETH could slip past $2,029 to break below the $1,935 midline, confirming the continuation of the downtrend and invalidating the bullish outlook.
Ripple price risks a 5% crash
Ripple price risks a 5% crash
Ripple (XRP) price is trading without any directional bias with momentum indicators spelling concern as the RSI is below 50. Equally, the AO is in negative territory, showing that bears have established dominance in the XRP market.
As markets tend not to wait for long, Ripple price could fall 5% to lose the critical support at $0.5773. The slump could then extend toward the $0.4595 support floor.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, increased buying pressure could send Ripple price north, foraying into the supply zone extending from $0.6572 to $0.7161. A break and close above the midline of this order block at $0.6870 would confirm the continuation of the intermediate trend. A flip of this order block into support would set the tone for XRP price to target the $0.8000 psychological level next.
Also Read: XRP price eyes a 10% climb as Ripple lawyer John Deaton raises concern over US Dollar losing its dominance
