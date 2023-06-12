- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stood in agreement with a report that suggested that the XRP community was the most influential entity in 2023.
- XRP price moving sideways is most likely a sign of potential recovery on the horizon.
- Ripple whales have been consistently accumulating for the past three weeks, adding to the probability of a rise.
XRP price has been moving sideways for the past few days after greatly benefitting from the partial win it attained in the lawsuit filed by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). However, Ripple’s CEO decided that the credit largely goes not to himself or the company but to its supporters.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple CEO credits XRP army
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to a report by CoinDesk crowning him as one of the most influential people in 2023. The executive was less in agreement with the title than the unwavering support throughout the court proceedings. Garlinghouse tweeted,
"2023 Most Influential award should be given not just to Garlinghouse, but also the entire XRP Army."
I couldn't agree more!
The Ripple CEO has iterated this statement in the past as well. Along with him, CTO David Schwartz has credited the XRP Army with making the court win possible.
Technical Analysis: XRP price prepares for recovery
XRP price is trading at $0.622 and is presently moving sideways, building up toward a recovery that has been due since early November. The native Ripple token corrected by almost 20% at the beginning of last month, following a 31% rally toward the end of October, which XRP aims to recover going forward.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are exhibiting potential bullish momentum. The RSI is lurking above the neutral line marked at 50.0, and the MACD is close to executing a bullish crossover.
This would mostly set the XRP price in an uptrend, targeting the breach of the $0.644 resistance level. Flipping this price into a support floor is crucial for a further rise toward $0.700.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
Nevertheless, a failed breach would point toward a potential decline, which would send the XRP price to $0.600. Losing this support line would invalidate the bullish thesis, resulting in a crash to $0.551.
Ripple whales support a rally
Ripple whales have been adding to their wallets for the past three weeks, bringing their holding to 6.73 billion XRP. Addresses holding 100,000 XRP to 1 million XRP have noted an increase of 60 million XRP worth over $31 million since November 15.
Ripple whale accumulation
These addresses hold significant influence on the price action and have historically proven to be a catalyst as well. Their accumulation tends to push the XRP price upward, and the sell-off results in the value of the token declining. Thus, the fact that their present sentiment is adding instead of removing from their wallets is a positive sign for Ripple investors.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
