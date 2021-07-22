Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC breathes life into altcoins

- Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend.
- Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher.
- Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
Bitcoin price has shown a sign of life after a massive downtrend that pushed it below $30,000. After briefly spending time below the psychological level, BTC has bounced back, and altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple have followed it.
Bitcoin price needs to take a breather
Bitcoin price surged roughly 12% from the July 20 swing low at $29,279. While this uptrend is impressive, a retracement to the $31,000 support level seems likely. A resurgence of buyers will allow BTC to overcome $33,185 and tag $34,666.
In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price might even retest the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,618, roughly a 15% upswing from $31,000.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
While the bullish case seems like a no-brainer, things could go awry if the retracement breaches the support level at $31,000.
Such a move could lead to a further downswing up to $30,000. However, if the bears manage to break down this barrier, it would invalidate the bullish outlook.
Ethereum price mimics big crypto
Ethereum price is replicating Bitcoin’s moves down to a T and is currently contemplating a retracement as it tussles with the $2,018 resistance level. An 8% retracement to the $1,850 support barrier seems likely.
If this is a reversal in trend, Ethereum price should not just hold above $1,850 but kick-start a rally that will catapult ETH past $1,850 to 2,271, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,297.
If the bulls manage to shatter this ceiling, $2,460 and $2,640 will be the next targets for bulls.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook displayed by Ethereum price, investors need to note the high correlation of the smart contract token with BTC. If Bitcoin price fails to rally higher, ETH will likely follow suit.
A breakdown of the $1,850 level with buyers unable to reclaim it will invalidate the bullish outlook. If this were to happen, Ethereum price might revisit the range low at $1,700.
Ripple price stays ahead of the curve
Ripple price is showing bullish signs despite the cryptocurrency market leaning toward a correction. Although XRP price saw a red 6-hour candlestick that retested the demand zone ranging from $0.547 to $0.568, it is currently taking a jab at the immediate supply barrier at $0.590.
A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above this level could trigger a 6% upswing to $0.627 and, in some cases, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.647. If the buyers successfully breach $0.647, XRP price might take a jab at piercing the high probability reversal zone ranging from $0.680 to $0.727.
XRP/USDT 6-hour chart
On the other hand, if XRP price falls prey to the big crypto’s control, it is likely to retest the demand zone extending from $0.548 to $0.568.
However, if the bears shatter the range low at $0.509, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and open up the possibility of a down move that retests $0.496.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price needs to rally 14% to kick-start an uptrend
SafeMoon price is currently attempting to push toward the range low in hopes of reclaiming it. If successful, the bulls need to set up a higher high to trigger an uptrend. While not impossible, an ascent in the market value of SAFEMOON will likely face delays.
Goldman Sachs survey reveals almost 50% of family office clients want to get into crypto
Family offices are interested in digital assets, as revealed in a recent survey by Goldman Sachs. Nearly half of the respondents have shown interest in cryptocurrencies. 5% of family offices that work with Goldman Sachs have ...
Elon Musk reveals personal crypto holdings, Tesla likely to resume accepting Bitcoin
Elon Musk has once again rescued the crypto markets after revealing that he personally holds Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. The Tesla CEO further disclosed that the electric vehicle company is “likely” to resume accepting the leading cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin price ends aimless descent as bulls announce 27% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently undergoing a pullback after rallying extensively. This up move comes after months of a slow and non-volatile downtrend, painting a bullish picture. Therefore, the newly developed optimism will likely continue ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.