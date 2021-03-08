Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons

- Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in Bitcoin, believes the growth is inevitable.
- Bitcoin must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000.
- Ethereum is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.
- Ripple struggles to sustain the uptrend amid a bearish impulse from the RSI.
The cryptocurrency market is dotted green and red following a lethargic weekend session. Despite the gradual price action, Bitcoin reclaimed the ground above $50,000 while Ethereum climbed above $1,700. On the other hand, Ripple sustained the price action above $0.45 and is currently aiming for $0.5.
Institutional investment continues to stream in
Norway gas giant Aker has announced the establishment of a Bitcoin investment unit. In a letter to its shareholders, the firm said that roughly $58 million would be invested in Bitcoin and other related projects. The firm said that the decision was arrived at following length discussion regarding value. According to the company chairman, Kjell Inge Røkke:
Bitcoin is like gold, but better.
People who know the most about bitcoin believe its future success is nearly inevitable. Whereas the other camp thinks that its failure is equally certain. Status quo is not possible.
Bitcoin must hold above $50,000 for the upswing to $54,000
The flagship cryptocurrency is trading at $50,200 after yet another rejection at $52,000. The 61.8% Fibonacci level has reinforced the selling pressure at this level. Slightly under the price, the 50 Fibo is in line to offer support.
Bitcoin must hold above $50,000 and the 50% Fibonacci level to ensure stability in the fight for gains toward $54,000. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence validates the uptrend by holding within the positive area. Moreover, if the MACD line (blue) cross above the signal line remains intact, BTC's uptrend will catch momentum.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum technical breakout targets $2,000
Ethereum extended the recovery above $1,700 over the weekend. However, it lost steam short of $1,800 despite the formation of an inverted head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern. The resistance at $1,800 needs to come down to allow bulls to focus on the higher price levels.
Note that the inverted H&S pattern is bullish and has a price breakout target. Ethereum is likely to retest the neckline support before continuing the upswing. However, support at $1,700 must stay intact to avoid a bearish impulse from coming into the picture. A 23% breakout is expected above $2,000 if the technical pattern confirms.
The MACD has validated the bullish outlook following the cross into the positive region and the cross above the signal line. Besides the neckline, the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) will contribute to the support.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple's recovery toward $0.5 is an uphill battle
The cross-border digital asset is trading at $0.47 at the time of writing. On the upside, the 200 SMA limits price action in addition to the seller congestion at $0.5. Besides, the Relative Strength Index shows that bears are gaining traction. The trend strength indicator has been rejected from areas close to the overbought region and moves toward the midline.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The 100 SMA has provided immediate support. If push comes to shove and declines extend, Ripple will seek refuge at the 50 SMA on the same 4-hour chart.
On the upside, trading above the 200 SMA is likely to jumpstart the uptrend above $0.5. Note that trading above this level would see the bulls' focus shift to $0.65 and $0.75, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
IRS sends warning to cryptocurrency holders: report taxes or go to jail
Tax evasion in the virtual currency industry has continued to cause headaches for tax collectors globally. The situation is worrying in the United States, leading to the latest collaboration between the Internal Revenue Service (RSI) and the Director of Fraud Enforcement, Damon Rowe.
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar primed for a 30% breakout
Stellar price moves closer to a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern. A 30% upswing in XLM can be expected after a decisive close above the $0.43 level. The Bollinger bands show that a close outside of the no-trade zone ranging from $0.38 to $0.43 will improve XLM’s volatility.
Uniswap v3 and Ethereum EIP 1559 have kickstarted UNI price rally to $52
Uniswap v3 release has caused FOMO among market participants. As a result, UNI price soared more than 40% in the last few days. Ethereum’s EIP-1559 could also play a pivotal role in Uniswap’s growth.
Binance's MANTRA DAO listing sparks massive criticism due to fraudulent background
Binance has come under heavy scrutiny from members of the cryptocurrency community for supporting MANTRA DAO. The token is said to have a fraudulent background stemming from its founders and team.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.