Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls pierce immediate hurdle to $52,650

- BTC/USD picks up bids after crossing near-term SMA, two-week-old falling trend line.
- Strong RSI backs the breakout, MACD also recedes bearish bias.
- Highs marked from February 17 test intraday buyers.
Bitcoin bulls justify Sunday’s break of 21-day SMA and a falling resistance line, now support, from February 21 while taking the bids near $51,150 during early Monday.
Given the easing bearish MACD and strong RSI backing the upside break of the previous key resistance, BTC/USD is ready to probe highs marked since February 17 around $52,650.
However, the cryptocurrency pair needs to cross the $56,000 hurdle during its run-up past-$52,650 to challenge the all-time high of $58,355.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may gain attention if manage to drag the quote below the 21-day SMA level of $50,170. Also, the BTC/USD sellers will need validation for further downside from the $50,000 threshold.
Following that, an ascending trend line from January 27, currently around $46,050, will be in the spotlight.
Overall, bitcoin bulls are back and can keep the reins until witnessing a daily closing below $46,050.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|51118.84
|Today Daily Change
|2213.51
|Today Daily Change %
|4.53%
|Today daily open
|48905.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|50121.27
|Daily SMA50
|42604.89
|Daily SMA100
|34236.43
|Daily SMA200
|23449.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|49210.05
|Previous Daily Low
|47085.43
|Previous Weekly High
|52646.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|43065.14
|Previous Monthly High
|58355.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|32336.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|48398.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47897.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|47590.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|46275.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|45465.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|49715.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|50524.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|51839.73
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
DOGE/USD is awaiting a daily closing above the critical 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $0.0517 in order to extend the upside break from the falling wedge formation. The buyers would then aim for a 100% upswing, with eyes set on the record highs at $0.1004.
Ethereum: $2000 back in sight as technicals scream buy
ETH/USD has extended the recovery from a drop below $1500 into the third day on Sunday, starting out a new week on the front foot. The No. 2 coin confirms falling wedge breakout on the daily chart. The ETH bulls need a strong foothold above the bearish 21-DMA.
Cardano: Rejection at 100-HMA calls for a test of the $1 mark
Cardano (ADA/USD) extends Friday’s sell-off, as the bearish momentum picks up pace on Saturday, with deeper losses likely on the cards. The fourth most widely traded crypt currency has lost 19% of its value over the past seven trading sessions.
Stellar eyes a 60% rally on a symmetrical triangle breakout
XLM/USD is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. RSI has also already charted an upside break; Sunday’s close is critical. A 60% upswing is in the offing if the bullish break is confirmed.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.