Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls pierce immediate hurdle to $52,650

Cryptos |
  • BTC/USD picks up bids after crossing near-term SMA, two-week-old falling trend line.
  • Strong RSI backs the breakout, MACD also recedes bearish bias.
  • Highs marked from February 17 test intraday buyers.

Bitcoin bulls justify Sunday’s break of 21-day SMA and a falling resistance line, now support, from February 21 while taking the bids near $51,150 during early Monday.

Given the easing bearish MACD and strong RSI backing the upside break of the previous key resistance, BTC/USD is ready to probe highs marked since February 17 around $52,650.

However, the cryptocurrency pair needs to cross the $56,000 hurdle during its run-up past-$52,650 to challenge the all-time high of $58,355.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may gain attention if manage to drag the quote below the 21-day SMA level of $50,170. Also, the BTC/USD sellers will need validation for further downside from the $50,000 threshold.

Following that, an ascending trend line from January 27, currently around $46,050, will be in the spotlight.

Overall, bitcoin bulls are back and can keep the reins until witnessing a daily closing below $46,050.

BTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 51118.84
Today Daily Change 2213.51
Today Daily Change % 4.53%
Today daily open 48905.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 50121.27
Daily SMA50 42604.89
Daily SMA100 34236.43
Daily SMA200 23449.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 49210.05
Previous Daily Low 47085.43
Previous Weekly High 52646.22
Previous Weekly Low 43065.14
Previous Monthly High 58355.76
Previous Monthly Low 32336.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 48398.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 47897.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 47590.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 46275.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 45465.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 49715.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 50524.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 51839.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle

DOGE/USD is awaiting a daily closing above the critical 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $0.0517 in order to extend the upside break from the falling wedge formation. The buyers would then aim for a 100% upswing, with eyes set on the record highs at $0.1004.

More Dogecoin News

Ethereum: $2000 back in sight as technicals scream buy

Ethereum: $2000 back in sight as technicals scream buy

ETH/USD has extended the recovery from a drop below $1500 into the third day on Sunday, starting out a new week on the front foot.  The No. 2 coin confirms falling wedge breakout on the daily chart. The ETH bulls need a strong foothold above the bearish 21-DMA.

More Ethereum News

Cardano: Rejection at 100-HMA calls for a test of the $1 mark

Cardano: Rejection at 100-HMA calls for a test of the $1 mark

Cardano (ADA/USD) extends Friday’s sell-off, as the bearish momentum picks up pace on Saturday, with deeper losses likely on the cards. The fourth most widely traded crypt currency has lost 19% of its value over the past seven trading sessions.

More Cardano News

Stellar eyes a 60% rally on a symmetrical triangle breakout

Stellar eyes a 60% rally on a symmetrical triangle breakout

XLM/USD is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. RSI has also already charted an upside break; Sunday’s close is critical. A 60% upswing is in the offing if the bullish break is confirmed.

More Stellar News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location