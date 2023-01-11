Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Assessing chances of crypto market reversal

- Bitcoin price is forming bearish divergence on four-hour chart, hinting at a market reversal.
- Ethereum price could spike higher, but will follow BTC if things go south quickly.
- Ripple price recently rallied but is currently facing a declining trend line.
Bitcoin price continues to play an important role in curbing unnecessary optimism in the market. The bearish outlook that has developed over the last few days could result in a steep correction. If successful, it will end the free reign some altcoins have been enjoying. Ethereum and Ripple have rallied to an extent but not as much as Lido DAO, Ethereum Classic and so on.
Bitcoin price ready to shock investors
Bitcoin price has produced yet another sell-signal, which is a bearish divergence. This technical formation occurs, when the asset produces higher highs but the momentum indicator, Relative Stregnth Index (RIS) in this case, produces lower highs.
This non-confirmity indicates that the momentum is declining despite prices rising and that Bitcoin price lacks underlying strength and could start to fall soon.
In addition to this sell-signal, investors can refer to the previous article that talks about the cyclical nature of Bitcoin and local top formations.
Taken along with the fact Bitcoin price is in a longer-term downtrend this could be signaling the start of a new down leg for the leading crypto. Investors need to be pay attention to $15,443 support level as the last line of defense, should a sell-off occur.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
An invalidation of the bearish outlook will occur for Bitcoin price if it produces a four-hour candlestick close above $17,800. In such a case, BTC might attempt a retest of the $19,000 psychological level.
Ethereum price awaits a cue
As explained in the January 11 publication, Ethereum price is currently auctioning at the $1,375 hurdle, which has caused two steep corrections in the past and also coincides with another hurdle.
Therefore, a rejection followed by a shift in market structure favoring bears could be the sign investors are looking for to short ETH. However, traders need to be generous with their stop-loss placement as Ethereum price could sweep the current resistance level.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The bullish thesis for Ethereum price will kick-start if ETH manages to overcome the $1.375 barrier and produces a higher high. Such a development could see the smart contract token revisit the $1,500 psychological level.
Ripple price shows strength but will it last?
Ripple price shot up on January 10 after days of consolidation. As a result, XRP rallied 5% and is currently tagging the declining trend line connecting the swing highs from November 24. Even if the remittance token manages to overcome this hurdle, it will still need to face the $0.374 resistance level.
So the chances of a further uptrend is unlikely, especially if Bitcoin price takes a U-turn. In such a case, Ripple price could revisit $0.333.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Ripple price, the overall outlook of the market hinges on Bitcoin’s next move. Therefore, investors need to be careful. A flip of $0.374 hurdle into a support level will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Assessing chances of crypto market reversal
Bitcoin price continues to play an important role in curbing unnecessary optimism in the market. The bearish outlook that has developed over the last few days could result in a steep correction. If successful, it will end the free reign some altcoins have been enjoying.
Ethereum Classic price to collect liquidity one way or another, here's what traders should watch for
Ethereum Classic price has cultivated a new narrative as the bulls produced a massive 25% influx on January 4. The upswing was the largest daily gainer for ETC since July 16's 31% rise.
Hedera Hashgraph price: This is why HBAR’s 21% rally could be coming to an end
Hedera Hashgraph price has been the recipient of the recovery bullishness noted across the crypto market, which brought the total value of all cryptocurrencies above $800 billion. The altcoin is inching closer to tagging the December 2022 highs.
Binance clarifies $1 billion stablecoin backing gap was a “timing mismatch”
Binance admitted that due to periodically rebalancing, Binance-Peg BUSD did not always seem to be backed by Paxos-issued BUSD. Binance further clarified that the data imbalance did not impact the redemption made by users.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.