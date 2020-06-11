Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Strong resistance levels hold the price down – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector'
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,893.60
- Current Price: $9,277
BTC/USD, like with both ETH/USD and XRP/USD, lacks any healthy support levels of note. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $9,580 and $9,800.
$9,580 has the 4-hour Previous High, one-day Pivot Point support two, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 100. $9,800 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.
Ethereum
- Open: $248
- Current Price: $231.25
ETH/USD bulls face still resistance at $248, which has the Previous Month high and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2029
- Current Price: $0.1883
XRP/USD’s $0.205 support level has the one-day Previous High, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day SMA 10 and one-day SMA 50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
