Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Strong resistance levels hold the price down – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector'

Bitcoin

Open : $9,893.60

: $9,893.60 Current Price: $9,277

BTC/USD, like with both ETH/USD and XRP/USD, lacks any healthy support levels of note. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $9,580 and $9,800.

$9,580 has the 4-hour Previous High, one-day Pivot Point support two, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 100. $9,800 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open : $248

: $248 Current Price: $231.25

ETH/USD bulls face still resistance at $248, which has the Previous Month high and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple

Open : $0.2029

: $0.2029 Current Price: $0.1883

XRP/USD’s $0.205 support level has the one-day Previous High, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day SMA 10 and one-day SMA 50.

