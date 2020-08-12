Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,390

$11,390 Current Price: $11,573.65

BTC/USD is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels at $11,585 and $11,500. The former is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while the latter has the Previous Month high and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $378.88

$378.88 Current Price: $385.86

The $390.50 resistance level has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-hour Previous High. On the downside, the $383 support level has the 4-hour SMA 5 and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.2828

$0.2828 Current Price: $0.2808

The $0.29 resistance level has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, while the $0.2785 support level has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

