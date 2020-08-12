Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,390
- Current Price: $11,573.65
BTC/USD is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels at $11,585 and $11,500. The former is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while the latter has the Previous Month high and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Open: $378.88
- Current Price: $385.86
The $390.50 resistance level has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-hour Previous High. On the downside, the $383 support level has the 4-hour SMA 5 and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2828
- Current Price: $0.2808
The $0.29 resistance level has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, while the $0.2785 support level has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
