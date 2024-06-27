Crypto industry players are lobbying for discussions around cryptocurrency in the debate tonight.

Bitcoin could see a brief rally if Trump or Biden talk about the crypto industry.

MAGA and BODEN political meme coins are key tokens to observe as debate unfolds.

As the US Presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden kicks off on Thursday, investors are watching for a potential rally in several tokens.

These tokens could rally following Presidential debate

Speculations have made the rounds on social media platform X that crypto industry players are lobbying for discussions regarding cryptocurrencies in the debate tonight.

I have a stinking suspicion that crypto will be mentioned during the Presidential debate. Why? Because voters want to see America retain its leadership and edge in technology and innovation. And the fact that we are even talking about this demonstrates the continued mainstreaming… — Christopher Perkins NYC (@perkinscr97) June 27, 2024

Below are some of the coins that you may want to keep an eye on:

Bitcoin (BTC) - The number one cryptocurrency has been struggling to see a leg up in the past few days, with FUD from potential Mt. Gox creditors' sale next week saturating the market. Additionally, large BTC transfers from the US and German governments to exchanges have further dampened investors' confidence.

However, investors are keeping an eye out on whether Trump would address issues around Bitcoin today, especially considering his recent positive attitude toward the top cryptocurrency. On the other hand, a potential Biden support for crypto could also send Bitcoin and the crypto market, by extension, into a brief rally.

TRUMP (MAGA) - The Donald Trump-themed meme coin has rallied more than 16% in the past 24 hours as the debate draws closer. This follows bets in the crypto prediction market Polymarket that there's a 70% chance that Trump mentions MAGA during the debate.

Jeo Boden (BODEN) - The President Joe Biden-themed meme coin is down by almost 13% on Thursday. However, BODEN is looking to offset the loss as it's up by about 4% in the past two hours. Polymarket bettors have also opened several predictions around potential mentions of BODEN in the debate tonight.

TREMP - Another Trump-themed meme coin could be another key token to watch out for.