- Crypto industry players are lobbying for discussions around cryptocurrency in the debate tonight.
- Bitcoin could see a brief rally if Trump or Biden talk about the crypto industry.
- MAGA and BODEN political meme coins are key tokens to observe as debate unfolds.
As the US Presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden kicks off on Thursday, investors are watching for a potential rally in several tokens.
These tokens could rally following Presidential debate
Speculations have made the rounds on social media platform X that crypto industry players are lobbying for discussions regarding cryptocurrencies in the debate tonight.
I have a stinking suspicion that crypto will be mentioned during the Presidential debate. Why? Because voters want to see America retain its leadership and edge in technology and innovation. And the fact that we are even talking about this demonstrates the continued mainstreaming…— Christopher Perkins NYC (@perkinscr97) June 27, 2024
Below are some of the coins that you may want to keep an eye on:
Bitcoin (BTC) - The number one cryptocurrency has been struggling to see a leg up in the past few days, with FUD from potential Mt. Gox creditors' sale next week saturating the market. Additionally, large BTC transfers from the US and German governments to exchanges have further dampened investors' confidence.
However, investors are keeping an eye out on whether Trump would address issues around Bitcoin today, especially considering his recent positive attitude toward the top cryptocurrency. On the other hand, a potential Biden support for crypto could also send Bitcoin and the crypto market, by extension, into a brief rally.
TRUMP (MAGA) - The Donald Trump-themed meme coin has rallied more than 16% in the past 24 hours as the debate draws closer. This follows bets in the crypto prediction market Polymarket that there's a 70% chance that Trump mentions MAGA during the debate.
Jeo Boden (BODEN) - The President Joe Biden-themed meme coin is down by almost 13% on Thursday. However, BODEN is looking to offset the loss as it's up by about 4% in the past two hours. Polymarket bettors have also opened several predictions around potential mentions of BODEN in the debate tonight.
TREMP - Another Trump-themed meme coin could be another key token to watch out for.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
