Three reasons why Goldman Sachs believes Bitcoin is not an asset class

- Goldman Sachs tells investors why Bitcoin is not considered as an asset class.
- The investment bank singles out dangerous hacks, illicit activities, and volatility as some of the reasons.
The largest investment bank in the United States does not believe Bitcoin to be an asset class. According to Forexlive, a financial news outlet, Goldman Sachs presented several reasons the institution is making this stand regarding Bitcoin.
The leaked slides of the presentation to investors reckons that the danger of hacks, extensive losses surrounding cryptocurrencies and the numerous illicit activities are the reasons behind the bank’s decision. Other comments Goldman Sachs said in regard to digital currencies are the inherent lack of cash flow, their inability to generate earnings as well as volatility.
The above reasons behind the sentencing of Bitcoin as “not an asset class” are not new. Besides, some would argue that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has proved that any market can be volatile. The stock market in the US plunged massively in March. The same market is doing relatively well now after the government took measures to ensure that damage to the economy is controlled. Bitcoin on the other hand, did not need anybody to recovery from the March 12 dip to $3,800.
Bitcoin is trading slightly below $9,200 at the time of writing. This follows a recovery from the support at $8,800. The market is expected to continue with the upside action towards $10,000 as long as BTC/USD can hold support above $9,200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD has a bearish start but price cleared for takeoff
BTC/USD fell from $9,210.14 to $9,194 in the early hours of Thursday, following a heavily bullish Wednesday wherein it jumped back above the $9,000 zone. Despite the bearish action, the price seems set for a takeoff.
XRP/USD bears take over to dip back into the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1979 to $0.1978 in the early hours of Thursday, following a heavily bullish Wednesday. In the process, the price has dipped back inside the green Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD experiences bearish correction following a heavily bullish Wednesday
ETH/USD had a bearish start to Thursday as it fell from $208.37 to $207.50. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions. Finally, the RSI is trending horizontally around the neutral zone.
LTC/USD currently sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves
LTC/USD fell from $43.87 to $43.67 in the early hours of Thursday and is currently sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions. The signal line has touched the MACD line, which indicates a reversal of bearish market ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.