This next Ethereum price move could push 3 million addresses into the red

- Ethereum price is breaking below a significant trend line, hinting at a crash.
- Transaction data shows that roughly 9 million ETH held by 3 million addresses will slip into “Out of the Money” territory.
- A four-hour candlestick close above $1,646 will invalidate the bearish thesisfor ETH.
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure that has resulted in a slip below a significant support structure. If bulls fail to make a comeback at this juncture, things could escalate quickly, sending ETH tumbling.
Ethereum price faces the fallout
Ethereum price created a set of higher highs since October 26 as it rallied 24% and set up a swing high at $1,680. This massive move was created on a weak foundation as the asset erected higher highs the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator created lower highs.
This non-conformity indicates that the Ethereum price rallied during a waning momentum, which suggests that the altcoin could come tumbling down. As seen in the chart, a breakdown of the trend line connecting the higher lows will confirm the bearish outlook for ETH.
The significant support levels that are capable of absorbing this selling pressure and slowing down the descent include $1,389 and $1,370.
ETHUSDT 4-hour chart
Further describing the pain of the investors should Ethereum price slide lower is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money. This indicator shows that roughly 2.96 million addresses that purchased nearly 9 million ETH at an average price of $1,579 are at risk.
A breakdown of the inclined trend line connecting lower lows could trigger a sell-off for ETH price, pushing these holders underwater.
ETH GIOM chart
While things are looking gloomy for Ethereum price, a four-hour candlestick close above $1,646 will invalidate the bearish thesis by creating a higher high. This development could trigger a buying spree from sidelined buyers, propelling ETH to $1,708 and $1,768 hurdles.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto notches a win among professional accountants
The Financial Accounting Standards Board made a change in October to help public companies that hold cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets. Institutional adoption is an exciting yet frustrating topic in crypto.
This next Ethereum price move could push 3 million addresses into the red
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure that has resulted in a slip below a significant support structure. If bulls fail to make a comeback at this juncture, things could escalate quickly, sending ETH tumbling.
The Sandbox price could be setting up for a monstrous move targeting $1.00
The Sandbox price is showing eye-candy-like technicals during the second trading week of November. As price coils between two indicators, traders are speculating whether or not to jump into the market. Key levels have been defined to gauge SAND's next move.
Tezos price traps bulls, here's what could happen next
Tezo's XTZ price could become problematic for investors as the price is falling rapidly during the second trading week of November. Furthermore, on-chain metrics hint that a volatile move could arise. Key levels have been defined to gauge XTZ's next potential move.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.