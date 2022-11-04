- Bitcoin price breaches the $21,000 level with strong momentum./
- Ethereum price could challenge the summertime highs.
- Ripple price rallies 10% during the Asian session to $0.50.
The crypto market is showing strength during the first week of November. Key levels have been defined to gauge the market's next potential move. Based on the influx of volatility Crypto Season may already be here.
Bitcoin price on the move
Bitcoin price currently trades at $20,741. After a week of consolidation, the peer-to-peer digital currency produced a sudden 6% spike. Now, as the price consolidated back under $21,000 due to profit-taking traders, BTC's larger picture seems more lenient to the upside in the coming days.
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $20,777. The volume profile index shows a significant influx in volume amidst the current incline on smaller time frames. The Relative Strength Index also breached extremely overbought conditions, hinting that the bulls' intentions are genuine.
If the market is genuinely bullish, the BTC should pull off a reversal in the coming hours and target the $21,500 level. Readers may want to consider reviewing November 3's bullish trade thesis, as BTC is only halfway toward its intended target and the setups remain valid.
For readers who partook in the move, Safety can be applied by placing an invalidation under the $19,200 level. If the bears happen to re-tag that level, a further decline toward the October 13 lows at $18,300 could occur. Such a move would result in an 11% dip from the current Bitcoin price.
BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart
Ethereum pumps
Ethereum price witnessed has rallied 10% since November 3 as the bulls are producing strong bullish momentum. On Friday, November 4 decentralized smart contract token spiked through an ascending trend channel which provided support throughout the initial stages of ETH's last-minute 25% rally in October.
Ethereum price auctions at $1,622 as the price now consolidates above the ascending trend channel. If the market is genuinely bullish, ETH's price could witness a rally toward the $1,800 level for an additional 10% rise in the coming days. If bullish engulfing candles persist near the $1,800 zone, then the congestion zone at $2,000 will be an excellent target for bulls to aim for.
Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below the November 4 low at $1,528. If the bulls breach the low. ETH could witness an additional decline toward $1350 liquidity levels. Such a move would result in a 17% decrease from the current Ethereum price.
ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart
XRP price shows stregnth
XRP price witnessed a 10% rally on November 4, 2022. The bulls jumped into the market with intensity after a hidden bullish divergence signal showed up on the 4-hour Chart. An influx of volume accompanies the recent spike, suggesting Ripple intends to rally higher. ,
XRP price auctions at $0.4939. The 8-day exponential moving average and 21-day simple moving average are well below the current auctioning price and could produce a bullish cross in the coming hours. If the cross does not occur, XRP could pull back into the indicators near $0.46 before rallying higher. If the cross does occur, the next bullish target would be the previous congestion zone near$0.61.
The health of the uptrend depends on the swing low at $0.41, remaining untagged. If the bears tag the Invalidation level, a further decline targeting the $0.35 liquidity zone could occur. Such a move would result in a 30% decline from the current XRP price.
XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a consolidative structure despite the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
Shiba Inu could beat Dogecoin with massive pump in a dog-eat-dog world
Dogecoin yielded nearly 100% gains for holders over the past two weeks, and Shiba Inu ended October up 55% for the week. The two cryptocurrencies are in constant competition to lead the pack of meme coins.
Will Ethereum price slide to $1,350 over the weekend?
Ethereum price has consistently performed better than Bitcoin in the recent past, but this outlook could be coming to an end. Investors can expect ETH to trigger a correction to stable levels.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.