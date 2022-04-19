- Polkadot price is still hovering over a significant trend line.
- DOT price has not displayed strong volume change as yet.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a break at $19.45.
Polkadot price is still bearish neutral. Traders and DOT enthusiasts should consider trading other assets while waiting for more chart patterns to unfold.
Polkadot price is not the best chart to trade
Polkadot price, like several cryptocurrencies, is having a nice uptrend rally to start this week's trading session. However, the Polkadot price is still more in the neutral bearish bias amongst professional traders. For one, the DOT price experienced massive selloffs earlier this month. The bulls have yet to display a daily rally to compete with the size of the multiple 11% sell-offs that occurred.
DOT price also fell below the buyers' territory on the two day-chart before coming back within the range. Meanwhile, the RSI pattern is signaling overall bearish control, which could cap the counter-trend power of the bulls. Polkadot price still hovers around the wave Y trendline, which is optimistic. Polkadot bulls have not displayed any bullish momentum post-landing.
DOT/USDT-2-Day Chart
Hence, traders should consider other cryptocurrencies to have stronger potential rallies in the coming days. Polkadot price needs to develop more evidence to create future bullish bias. An ideal setup for DOT price will be a breach at the $19.45 level.
The overall bearish scenario will be invalid if the Polkadot price can create a rally to $19.45. DOT price would ideally continue higher, followed by a pullback. Traders could then look for an entry to rally 40% towards the March target of $26.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
