The US charges two Canadians in $230k Bitcoin fraud on HitBTC and Kraken exchanges

- Customers were duped into sending sensitive information including emails.
- The stolen Bitcoins are estimated to be valued at $233,220.
The latest release by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) says that two Canadian nationals were indicted for A Bitcoin-related fraud. The two Karanjit Singh Khatkar, 23, and Jagroop Singh Khatkar, 24 were found to have been involved with wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft for a scheme to steal bitcoin from an Oregon resident.
The defendants, in this case, are said to have faked the Twitter accounts belonging to HitBTC customer care. Customers were duped into sending sensitive information including emails. The two then took over the customers’ accounts and “initiated transfers of 23.2 bitcoins from the victim’s HitBTC account to Karanjit Khatkar’s Kraken account.” Moreover, “Karanjit Khatkar, in turn, transferred approximately 11.6 in stolen bitcoins to Jagroop Khatkar’s Kraken account.”
The stolen Bitcoins are estimated to be valued at $233,220 using the current exchange rate. Karanjit Khatkar is already behind bars and the hearing for the case has been set for October 8. However, Jagroop Singh Khatkar is yet to be arrested but said to be currently in Canada.
Read also: Bitcoin price prediction: Did BTC get ahead of itself? Confluence levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Sellers come in ahead of 10,500
BTC/USD sells of late in the session as we draw to a close on an eventful day in the financial markets. We were expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to be the main event of the session but China announced plans to add tariffs to US imports. Then Powell once again stood firm against Trumps pressure to loosen monetary policy and the US President lost it on twitter.
XRP pushes to session highs but a key level is in sight
XRP/USD pushes to session highs. Key resistance level is in sight. 0.300 still seems the like the long term target for bulls.
BCH/USD: 300 is well supported once again
Bitcoin Cash has rejected downside moves yet again. Key trendline apex needs testing soon. 360 is still the level to breach for upside momentum.
NEO announces new partnership with gumi Cryptos bringing blockchain to Japan
NEO Foundation has announced a new partnership with gum Cryptos. The two organisations will be working on bringing blockchain technology to Japan.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...