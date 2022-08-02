- MATIC price shows bearish and bullish divergence on intra-hour time frames.
- MATIC Price shows low volume amidst the current sell-off.
- Invalidation of the uptrend should remain at 0.54.
MATIC rice has been one of the best performers in the crypto space. The technicals suggest one more wave up towards $1.20 is a high probability, but a decline towards $0.69 remains in the cards.
MATIC price looks good
MATIC price currently hovers just above an 8-day moving average. Throughout July, the Ethereum collaboration token rallied nearly 130%. The initial forecast with a target of $1.20 remains; however, traders should expect a tug of war battle before smart money raises the price.
MATIC price shows low volume amidst the current sell-off as pricer auctions at $0.88. The bearish divergence witnessed on intrahour time frames confounds the idea of an additional drop targeting $0.70. However, bearish traders should be wary of placing an entry too soon as bullish divergence is forming to counteract the current profit-taking display.
MATIC/USDT 2-Hour Chart
An ideal knife catch scenario is a break into $0.70 followed by clear bullish signals on volume pattern, RSI and Auction Market theory.. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario targeting $1.20 remains at $0.54. Remember that a breach of $0.54 could induce a seller's frenzy targeting $0.36, resulting in a disastrous 60% decline from the current MATIC price.
In the following video, FXStreet analysts deep dive into the technicals and fundamentals of top Altcoins, analyzing key levels in the market
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price declines deepen amid fears over potential risks of the merge
Ethereum price plunged 6.5% in the last 24 hours as bears cemented their presence in the new month. The second-largest cryptocurrency moved higher last week, where it nearly brushed shoulders with $1,800. A glance across the crypto market reveals rampant overhead pressure, with Bitcoin price losing 2% of its value. More losses are likely as the week progresses, especially if bulls fail to reclaim recent highs.
Can Ripple bulls still make a comeback to save XRP price from a steep correction?
XRP performs a U-turn after sweeping crucial levels and collecting liquidity. This retracement seems apparent, especially considering the bearish outlook for BTC from a lower time frame perspective and altcoins’ high correlation with it.
Dogecoin to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
SHIB Holder Alert: Shiba Inu drops name of NFT game Shiba Eternity
Shiba Inu announced the name of the new NFT game currently under development. The mobile NFT game is called Shiba Eternity, and Shiba Inu developers created the project in collaboration with a world-leading video game developer.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.