- Bitcoin price has breached the $19,000 price zone.
- BTC price was rejected from the 8-day exponential moving average
- A double scenario is now underway, and key levels have been identified.
Bitcoin price gives into the bearish vice grip as the bulls have abandonded ship near the $19,000 support zone.
Bitcoin price heads south
Bitcoin price has validated last month’s trade idea as the bears have successfully breached the $19,000 barrier. Last month, the 1-1 reward to risk ratio was issued while the Bitcoin price hovered directly over the 200-Week Moving Average (WMA).
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $18,756. Amidst the 26% downtrend (since the summertime highs at $25,211), the bears have shown a persistent uptick in volume. The 8-day Exponential Moving Average rejected the bullish re-entrance of the $20,000 barrier and catalyzed the final 5% decline into the current market value.
Bitcoin price now has a double scenario in play. More declines could occur on the bearish side of the coin, targeting the June 18 swing low at $17,622. If market conditions persist, the Bitcoin price is already on its way toward its target. Such a move would result in an additional 7% decline from the current market value.
On the contrary, the massive liquidity breach could give power to institutional and smart money operatives looking to trap retail bears. A hurdle over the $20,200 zone could induce a recovery rally toward the 200-Week Moving Average at $23,178, resulting in a 23% increase in the Bitcoin price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rips below $20,000 and opens a fresh can with more losses at hand
Bitcoin (BTC) price has said its goodbyes at $20,000 after a few very choppy trading days. With $20,000 in the middle of the range still at the end of August.
XRP price freefall grinds to a halt as crypto market cap surrenders the $1 trillion mark
XRP price is in the process of fortifying support around $0.3180 in the wake of a sharp decline from resistance at $0.3367. Although the cross-border money remittance token trades slightly above $0.3200.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended.
Polkadot Price Prediction: Sneaky bears aim for $4 [Video]
Polkadot price has lost support from the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. DOT price shows an uptick in bearish momentum on the volume profile indicator.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.