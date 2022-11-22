Having tested the wholesale usage of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing to conduct the retail pilot of the “digital rupee.” The pilot should launch within a month.
According to the Economic Times of India, the RBI is in the final stage of preparing the rollout of the retail digital rupee pilot. Among the participants are the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank. Reportedly, at some point, the pilot is going to include all the commercial banks in the country.
Each bank participating in the trial will test the CBDC among 10,000 to 50,000 users. To integrate the new payment option, the banks will collaborate with PayNearby and Bankit platforms. The CBDC infrastructure will be held by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). As the anonymous source specified to Indian journalists:
The e-rupee will be stored in a wallet, the denominations will be available as per the customer’s request, just like you request cash from an ATM. Banks are launching this only in select cities.
Both customers and merchants will have to download the special wallets for the CBDC, although later the RBI plans to fully integrate it with existing digital banking services. Reportedly, the digital rupee is intended as a supplement to the current payment system and not its replacement.
The wholesale segment pilot for the digital rupee was launched by RBI on Nov. 1. Its main use case has been the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. However, no information on the successful ending of the wholesale pilot is available at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP bucks bear market trend as Ripple gathers support against the SEC
SEC v. Ripple case has significantly influenced XRP price since the beginning of the legal battle in December 2020. With no updates from the court, Ripple’s legal counsel’s statement defending XRP and its position as a non-security is doing the rounds.
Here’s how Solana price can prevent a crash to $5 or lower
Solana price has faced the brunt of the FTX fallout as it has been on a downtrend since November 2021. This non-stop nosedive escalated exactly a year later as the FTX exchange came under fire and went under.
Top 3 Altcoins to watch going into 2023: Safepal, Lido Dao, Uniswap
Safepal price (SFP) witnessed a 180% rally in November while the total market cap fell by 25%. A sharp rally occurred during the 3rd trading week of November, establishing a new monthly high at $0.81.
These accurate indicators hint Ethereum price could bottom here, here’s what to expect next
Ethereum price has been shedding since November and shows no signs of stopping as it revisits the November 9 swing lows. This development, while bearish, has produced signals that could hint at a local bottom formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.