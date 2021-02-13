The Graph Price Prediction: GRP breakdown to $1.3 seems imminent as technicals flip bearish

- The Graph’s uptrend hit a barrier just before $3, paving the way for the ongoing retreat.
- GRT whales are on a selling spree, a situation that is adding to the bearish technical outlook.
- The uptrend to new record highs will be secured if The Graph closes the day above the channel’s middle boundary.
The Graph seems to have hit its top after more than 600% gains accrued from the beginning of the year. A new all-time was recently achieved at $2.9, leaving the $3 level tested but unbroken. A retreat is underway from the highs, whereby The Graph is trading at $2.28. Since technical levels are turning bearish, the losses are likely to continue.
The Graph’s breakdown in the cards
Following the rejection from the record high, GRT is holding at the ascending channel’s middle boundary. The bearish outlook may worsen if the price closes the day under this zone. Note that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is likely to add credibility to the pessimistic outlook.
Currently, the MACD indicator is in the positive region. However, if the MACD line (blue) crosses below the signal line, The Graph would breakdown towards the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart around $1.3. The channel’s lower edge is in line to offer support that could stop the bearish leg from extending further.
GRT/USD 4-hour chart
According to Santiment, the increase in selling pressure can be explained by the drop in the number of addresses holding large volumes of The Graph. For instance, the whales containing between 100,000 and 1 million GRT topped out at 912 on January 22. However, the decline has been consistent since then, and the addresses hold at 395, representing a 65.9% drop. This departure by the whales could significantly influence the ongoing retreat.
The Graph holder distribution
Looking at the other side of the fence
The vivid bearish outlook will be invalidated if GRT holds the support at the descending parallel channel. A rebound from this support zone will place The Graph on a trajectory towards new all-time highs. Moreover, stepping above $3 will confirm to the investors that this token is yet to hit its global top.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Graph Price Forecast: GRT explodes towards $3 thanks to massive network growth
The Graph price had an amazing performance in 2021 climbing from a low of $0.366 on January 1 to the current $2.88 high. GRT has reached a market capitalization of $3.15 million and experienced $4.5 billion in trading volume in the past 24 hours, another all-time high.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE presents key buy signal with a 30% upswing target
Dogecoin price has finally calmed down after the massive pump and dump generated by Elon Musk and the Reddit forum WallStreetBets' members. Now, the digital asset is on the verge of another massive move within the next 24 hours.
Chainlink price on the verge of a new all-time at $33 high if this pattern turns bullish
Chainlink has topped out at around $28.4 three times in the past 48 hours. This resistance level is stopping the digital asset from reaching new all-time highs. However, the bullish momentum remains strong and a breakout above $29 would quickly drive Chainlink price up to $33.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $48,985, reaching a market capitalization of over $900 billion. The digital asset looks as strong as ever and aims for $100,000 in the near future. Plenty of on-chain metrics indicate that BTC can quickly jump to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.