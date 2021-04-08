Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ primed for surge to new all-time highs

- Tezos price seems to have finalized its consolidation period and is ready for a new leg up.
- The digital asset held above a critical support level and faces almost no barriers ahead.
- A breakout above a key resistance point on the 4-hour chart should push XTZ to previous highs.
The Tezos price had a 20% correction down to $5.37 but has recovered well and is poised for a new leg up after defending a crucial support level. The digital asset remains in price discovery mode after establishing a new all-time high of $6.8 on April 6.
Tezos price aims to continue strong uptrend
On the 4-hour chart, the Tezos price held above the 50 SMA support level at $5.4, and it is trading at $5.92 at the time of writing. The strongest resistance point in the short term is located at $6, a psychological level, and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above $6 should quickly drive the Tezos price toward the previous all-time high of $6.8. The RSI has cooled off significantly, which will allow bulls to push XTZ easily to new all-time highs.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
At the same time, a rejection from the key level at $6 will push the Tezos price down to the 50 SMA at $5.4, which also coincides with several lows formed on April 7. A breakdown below this point has a price target of $5, a psychological level, and the 50% Fibonacci retracement point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
