Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ opens the path to a 15% rebound in the short-term

- Tezos price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset has defended an important support trendline.
- There is fairly weak resistance above $4.2 for Tezos.
Tezos has been trading in a daily uptrend for the past two weeks and aims for a new leg up above its most recent high of $4.6. The trading volume of XTZ has declined significantly over the past 48 hours, indicating that a big move is underway.
Tezos price on its way to a significant rebound
On the 4-hour chart, XTZ bulls have managed to hold a key support trendline which is part of the ascending parallel channel. A rebound from this point should quickly drive Tezos price towards the middle trendline of the pattern at $4.4 and up to the upper boundary at $4.8.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, bears need to push Tezos below the key support trendline to confirm a breakdown. Losing the psychological level of $4 will drive Tezos price down to $3.3, which is a 16% drop calculated using the height of the parallel channel as a reference point.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
The cryptocurrency market is relatively quiet towards the end of the European session on Thursday. Bitcoin is displaying some semblance of stability after the rejection from highs above $57,000.
XLM will see a 20% correction unless the buyers can prevent it
Stellar has been trading below a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart, which has prevented the digital asset from advancing any further. Bears have finally taken the upper hand and aim to drive Stellar price down to $0.32.
JP Morgan's SEC approved cryptocurrency product could function as a Bitcoin ETF
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States has given the go-ahead to JP Morgan to launch a Bitcoin exposure basket. The new product will work as a getaway for clients wishing to participate in virtual currency trading indirectly.
ADA struggles to recover and must hold key support to prevent 16% correction
Cardano has been trading sideways for the past week and must defend a critical support level yet again. Failure to stay above this point would lead ADA into a significant pullback below $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.