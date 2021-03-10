Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ’s imminent pullback could lead to a 40% breakout

- Tezos price has been consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern for almost a month.
- XTZ could drop 12% due to Tom DeMark Sequential indicator’s sell signal.
- Completion of this technical formation forecasts a 40% breakout.
Tezos price could see a small pullback after hitting a ceiling in a symmetrical triangle pattern. Coercing this correction is another indicator’s sell signal, which makes the drop compelling.
Tezos price hits a roadblock
Tezos price has been forming lower highs ever since it hit a local top of $5.64 on February 14 due to aggressive sellers. However, buyers responded with an equal force, creating higher lows. A symmetrical triangle pattern forms by connecting the swing highs and the swing lows using trendlines.
This setup’s target is identified by measuring the distance between the pivot high and pivot low and adding it to the breakout point. Since this pattern has no inherent bias, the direction of the breakout could go either way.
Now, Tezos price seems to have hit a blockade around the $4.58 level due to the presence of the declining trendline acting as resistance and the SuperTrend indicator’s sell signal. Favoring a pullback is the Tom DeMark sequential indicator, which forecasted a one-to-four candlestick correction after a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick was formed on the 12-hour chart.
Due to such a strong confluence of multiple technical aspects, Tezos price seems to be ready for a 12% correction towards the triangle’s lower trendline around $3.73. Things get particularly interesting around this level. A prolonged selling pressure leading to a 12-hour candlestick close below this point could trigger a steep 40% correction to $2.18.
XTZ/USDT 12-hour chart
While the above seems exceptionally bearish, investors need to note that a bounce around the $3.73 level could result in an upswing in Tezos price towards the symmetrical triangle’s upper trendline at $4.47. If buyers band together, leading to a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above technical formation’s upper trendline, then a 40% bull rally to $6.32 can be contemplated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
Vechain price aims for significant rally thanks to renewed bullish momentum
Vechain had an amazing recovery from a local bottom of $0.036 on February 28. The digital asset is currently trading at $0.065, higher than its previous 2021 peak of $0.06.
Litecoin price breakout puts the February high in the sight lines
Litecoin price suffered a notable correction in late February, taking it down almost 38% from the peak at $247 over the course of 8 trading days. Current price action indicates that the corrective process is complete and more gains can be expected.
Bluzelle Price Prediction: BLZ massive 40% push signals incoming correction
Bluzelle had an amazing 2021, outperforming many cryptocurrencies although its total market capitalization stays below $100 million for now. BLZ is listed on Binance and other prominent exchanges and has experienced a significant increase in trading volume in the past week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.