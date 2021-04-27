- After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings.
- The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto.
- The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
Tesla sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings after adding the leading cryptocurrency to its balance sheet earlier this year.
Tesla to stockpile Bitcoin after Q1
The electric vehicle maker purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in February as part of its investment policy for further flexibility and diversity in maximizing the firm’s returns on excess cash. Tesla's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February stated that under the policy, Tesla might “acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term.”
Bitcoin price shot up after Tesla’s announcement, reaching new highs of $44,200 at the time. According to Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, by late February, Tesla already made around $1 billion in paper profits from its investments in the leading cryptocurrency. Throughout the first quarter, Bitcoin price was propelled as prominent companies, including MicroStrategy and payments firm Square, bought the cryptocurrency.
Elon Musk announced in March that the company would start accepting Bitcoin as payment for its electric cars. Musk added that payments made in the digital currency form could be retained and not converted to fiat.
Tesla’s investor call revealed that the company raked in $272 million in earnings from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The electric car manufacturer will continue to stockpile Bitcoin in its treasury from the sales of its vehicles.
Bitcoin’s high liquidity could spark institutional interest
Musk maintained that Tesla’s action is not directly reflective of his own opinion and added that he had not sold any of his Bitcoin holdings. According to the CEO, selling 10% of the company’s holdings in the leading digital asset proves Bitcoin has the liquidity to be “an alternative to holding cash on the balance sheet.” Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn added:
From a corporate treasury perspective, we’ve been quite pleased with how much liquidity there is in the Bitcoin market.
Meltem Demirors, the chief strategy officer of CoinShares, indicated that Tesla’s move to sell Bitcoin could trigger institutional interest. She explained:
The fact that Tesla could liquidate $270M of bitcoin so quickly and so easily indicates bitcoin market structure and depth is very robust. Corporate treasurers can tick off "sufficient liquidity" when looking at bitcoin to effectively diversify treasury holdings.
Corporate treasurers are ideologues, Demirors added. Since Bitcoin is highly liquid and massively appreciated in the first quarter, it is logical for Tesla to sell Bitcoin to have a “win” for Q1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Since the pioneer crypto and the stock market have shown signs of being in sync since early this year, the cryptocurrency ecosystem might feel the ripples of the market’s earnings season, set to happen this week.
Chainlink pushes for $40 as key indicator flashes buy signal
Chainlink price has seen a massive rebound in the past 24 hours as the entire cryptocurrency market recovered significantly. The digital asset doesn’t face a lot of resistance ahead.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
SEC claims Ripple did not disclose data vital for determining securities law violations
United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) attorney Jorge Tenreir stated in a letter filed to a New York court that Ripple and its executives have not disclosed data critical to the ongoing legal battle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.