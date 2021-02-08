Breaking: Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top

- BTC/USD extends the heaviest jump on record towards $50,000.
- Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.
- 50-day SMA offers key support, overbought RSI may probe bulls.
Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday.
The BTC/USD rallied heavily on Monday after Tesla announced that it had previously bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoins, pushing the price to update historical highs of $43K. Even more optimistic is the announcement that the company will consider accepting bitcoin as a payment for its cars.
Technically, the crypto currency leader remains above 50-day SMA and has a strong back-up of MACD. However, overbought RSI condition may warrant the bulls to catch a breather.
As a result, pullback in moves, if any, needs to break below the previous record of $41,987, marked in January, to recall the short-term sellers.
Meanwhile, the $50,000 round-figure seems to gain the BTC/USD bull's attention, for now.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|44741.89
|Today Daily Change
|5873.05
|Today Daily Change %
|15.11%
|Today daily open
|38868.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34511.8
|Daily SMA50
|32888.24
|Daily SMA100
|25333.44
|Daily SMA200
|18315.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39723.86
|Previous Daily Low
|37390.41
|Previous Weekly High
|38758.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|32206.92
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|38281.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38832.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37598.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36327.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35264.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39931.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40994.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42265.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
