Breaking: Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top

  • BTC/USD extends the heaviest jump on record towards $50,000.
  • Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.
  • 50-day SMA offers key support, overbought RSI may probe bulls.

Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday.

The BTC/USD rallied heavily on Monday after Tesla announced that it had previously bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoins, pushing the price to update historical highs of $43K. Even more optimistic is the announcement that the company will consider accepting bitcoin as a payment for its cars.

Technically, the crypto currency leader remains above 50-day SMA and has a strong back-up of MACD. However, overbought RSI condition may warrant the bulls to catch a breather.

As a result, pullback in moves, if any, needs to break below the previous record of $41,987, marked in January, to recall the short-term sellers.

Meanwhile, the $50,000 round-figure seems to gain the BTC/USD bull's attention, for now.

BTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 44741.89
Today Daily Change 5873.05
Today Daily Change % 15.11%
Today daily open 38868.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 34511.8
Daily SMA50 32888.24
Daily SMA100 25333.44
Daily SMA200 18315.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 39723.86
Previous Daily Low 37390.41
Previous Weekly High 38758.32
Previous Weekly Low 32206.92
Previous Monthly High 41987.21
Previous Monthly Low 27772
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 38281.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 38832.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 37598.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 36327.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 35264.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 39931.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 40994.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 42265.11

 

 

