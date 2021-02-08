Breaking: Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top

BTC/USD extends the heaviest jump on record towards $50,000.

Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.

50-day SMA offers key support, overbought RSI may probe bulls.

Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday.

The BTC/USD rallied heavily on Monday after Tesla announced that it had previously bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoins, pushing the price to update historical highs of $43K. Even more optimistic is the announcement that the company will consider accepting bitcoin as a payment for its cars.

Technically, the crypto currency leader remains above 50-day SMA and has a strong back-up of MACD. However, overbought RSI condition may warrant the bulls to catch a breather.

As a result, pullback in moves, if any, needs to break below the previous record of $41,987, marked in January, to recall the short-term sellers.

Meanwhile, the $50,000 round-figure seems to gain the BTC/USD bull's attention, for now.

BTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish