BREAKING: Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs

Bitcoin is back in the spotlight after Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced that the company has started accepting BTC as a payment method. The flagship cryptocurrency quickly rose over $1,600 on Musk's remarks and seems primed to regain track to new all-time highs.

Tesla brings Bitcoin a step closer to mainstream adoption

Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk. All of the firm's electric vehicles, including the world's best-selling all-electric car Model 3, can now be purchased with BTC.

The bold move by Tesla could influence Bitcoin's mainstream adoption, especially when considering that the company will allow BTC payment capabilities outside of the US later this year.

Musk also confirmed his intent not to convert into fiat currency the BTC tokens received for every Tesla vehicle sold. Instead, the firm will retain the coins by using an "internal and open source software [that] operates Bitcoin nodes directly."

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021