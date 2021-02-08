Tesla ditches Dogecoin and buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin instead, pushing prices to new all-time highs

- Bitcoin price has surged to $45,000 following a $1.5 billion investment from Tesla.
- Tesla also expects to being accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment in the near future.
- BTC bulls have cracked a critical resistance level at $42,000 and aim for $50,000.
Earlier today, Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin under a new policy and also stated that they are expecting to accept BTC as a form of payment soon. Of course, Bitcoin price reacted extremely well and pushed to new highs at $45,000.
Many exchanges suffered significant outages including Binance which was partially down for several minutes. Elon Musk has been talking about Dogecoin for the past several months, however, it seems that the business magnate has ditched the meme cryptocurrency and only bought Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price surges by 17% thanks to Tesla
On the daily chart, Bitcoin price had a breakout from a descending triangle pattern on February 2 with a price target of $45,000 which was just hit in the past few hours thanks to a big announcement from Tesla.
BTC/USD daily chart
However, given the magnitude of the announcement, Bitcoin price could continue surging even more. Tesla also stated that its prepared to accept BTC payments in the near future which should increase Bitcoin’s use case even more.
BTC Holders Distribution
Since December 26, 2020, the number of large BTC holders with 1,000 to 10,000 coins has increased from 2,120 to 2,393 currently which indicates the current Bitcoin rally has a lot of strength behind it.
BTC MVRV (30d)
However, this recent surge also created a significant spike in the MVRV (30d) for Bitcoin climbing to 21.7% and slowly approaching the danger zone above 30% which usually indicates an asset is on the verge of a correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EGLD gains $1 billion in market capitalization after colossal surge
Elrond has been one of the most successful projects in the past few months. The digital asset has quickly climbed the leaderboard reaching $3 billion in market capitalization and experiencing a 3,300% rally since November 2020.
XRP fights crucial resistance for a massive bullish impulse
Ripple seems to be getting ready for the much-awaited breakout toward $0.75 (2021 high). Support at $0.35 played a vital role in stopping the massive freefall from extending further.
Ontology price is on the verge of a 70% breakout if ONT bulls manage to breach crucial resistance barrier
Ontology price moves closer to a pivotal point in its trend. A spike in upward pressure could be succeeded by a highly volatile movement because ONT has remained stagnant since December 2018.
DOT rebounds aiming for new record highs toward $30
DOT is back to trading above $20, a move that seems to have triggered massive buying orders. The least resistance path seems upwards from a technical perspective. However, a short term hurdle at $22 is standing in the way. Once broken, DOT will be pushing toward $30.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.