- Tera Luna price is losing more than just bullish grounds as market sentiment festers in disdain.
- LUNA price could fall to $1.39 if the bears successfully print a closing candle below the 50% Fibonacci level on the daily chart.
- A close above $2.74 could invalidate newly established shorts and trigger a rally towards $3.79
Terra Luna continues the uphill battle as community members fire out with more controversial news against CEO Do Kwon.
Terra Luna price has an affinity for bad news
Terra Luna price is under public scrutiny once again. The highly controversial layer 2 token resurfaced on the chopping block Sunday, June 12, when a savvy crypto auditor took to Twitter with an accusation against CEO Do Kwon for voter fraud and policy infringement. According to Twitter @FatManTerra Columbus 5, a governance proposal for Terra Labs appears to be sneakily manipulated by a wallet that owns 5% of the entire Terra Luna 2.0 Token. This would be ok under a royal oligarch's rule, but for a community promoting decentralization and community governance, the accusation reeks of deceit and partisanship.
Fatman wrote on Twitter:
"They told you TFL doesn't vote. They told you TFL didn't get the drop. But you'll notice that every tiny thing they do is to extract more money out of the 'community' through wordplay and manipulation. He doesn't care about you. You are an instrument to him and always were. "
Terra Luna price has declined 20% since the newfound controversy made its way into the limelight. Today LUNA price trades at $2.29, just below a 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding the initial launch and spike of the LUNA 2.0 token on May 28. A close on the daily chart below the key Fib level could wreak havoc for investors and send the price 30% lower into the 61.8% retracement level at $1.64.
LUNA-USDT 8-Hour Chart
Terra Luna has lost more than just bullish grounds. From an aerial view, it appears the community has been divided into hopeful support and members unphased by authoritative promises. Members like @Fatmanterra want to ensure justice is served for the unprecedented collapse of UST stablecoin, which caused roughly $42 billion in losses. With that being said, the bulls have a lot of work to do.
An early downtrend invalidator could be a close above $2.74 on the daily chart. If the bulls can accomplish said price action, they may be able to trigger a countertrend spike back into $3.79, resulting in a 66% increase from the current Terra Luna price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
