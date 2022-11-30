- Terra Classic price flirts with a break above a pivotal level.
- LUNC sees a few key tail risks being resolved before year-end.
- The key speech from Fed Chair Powell later this evening could be proven pivotal for the future of 2023.
Terra Classic (LUNC) price action is still licking its wounds from the massive meltdown since September. A floor can be distilled from the current view on a daily chart and falls in line with the current events that are taking place on the world stage. China is slowly but surely reopening and is letting go of Covid lockdowns, ramping up the vaccination rate for the elderly. In the background of the World Cup in Qatar, the host country is near signing a deal with Germany to provide its gas supply for the next 15 years. This eases the bearish effect of a few tail risks and should reprice LUNC at roughly $0.00022000.
LUNC sees headwinds abating going into 2023
Terra Classic is set to start gearing up for 2023, although several warnings and precautions could be a pivotal shift away from 2022. Inflation is coming off the highs in both the US and Europe, and central banks keep hiking to ensure inflation remains tilted to the downside. Markets have now grown accustomed to that. Last but not least, the energy puzzle in Europe seems to be getting solved as Germany is close to signing a 15-year gas supply deal with Qatar in the backdrop of the World Cup.
LUNC sees the weather in financial markets clearing up, though not yet to a sunny outlook. A few clouds here and there will remain. This could mean that LUNC has room to move away from the low here, $0.00016000, and a Relative Strength Index (RSI) that has been subdued for far too long. Once the pivotal level at $0.000016501 has been broken to the upside, more room is available to rally up towards $0.00020000 and the next $0.00022000, printing a 41% revaluation in all.
LUNC/USD daily chart
That pivotal level at $0.00016501 could be proven quite the hurdle to take, as although LUNC has been printing green candles it is gapping lower and then performing the gap fill toward the previous day. This could point to bears outpacing the bulls each time at the end of the trading day, building up pressure for a sharp decline in the very short term. Support at $0.00014000 will be pivotal to refrain price action from dropping toward $0.00010000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price sees investors bracing for Powell late Wednesday with $0.44 in the cards
XRP price will see traders mainly focusing on the Powell speech later today at the Brookings Institution. With many questions being raised and Fed members contradicting one another, markets will be hanging on every word coming from Powell’s mouth to get a clearer view of what the path will be going forward.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
The European Central Bank (ECB) detailed its stance on Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency ecosystem in a blog post on November 30. In this article, the financial institution outlined the stark differences between regulation of digital assets in Europe and the US and that they should not be legitimized.
Solana price in for a surprise as markets expect Powell to bring out the reindeers
Solana price is at the cusp of starting the long-awaited Christmas rally. SOL could be seen jumping 37%, making it its best performance for the year.
Three on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price has bottomed, here’s where BTC is going next
Bitcoin price has triggered a 5% upswing overnight, slicing through critical hurdles. Three on-chain metrics suggest that BTC might have bottomed and has kick-started another bear market rally.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.