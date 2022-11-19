- Terra Classic price is unable to rebound after the 25% decline from last week.
- LUNC cannot jump back up as an important floor keeps attracting traders.
- Expect a possible premature completion of the bearish triangle with LUNC set to shed another 70% of the value.
Terra Classic (LUNC) price is pure from a technical point of view, still stuck in a bearish triangle on a weekly chart. The descending side of the triangle has already undergone two secured tests and ran alongside the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for a while. The triangle baseline at $0.00016501 still holds for the moment, but sees pressure building as a third test is underway this week. Will the level hold or break into Sunday night's close?
LUNC set to crater as markets are falling back into to overall 2022 pattern
Terra Classic has been seeing that earlier mentioned $0.00016501 as quite a pivotal level in its existence ever since LUNC saw the light of day. It was the peak at its opening week back in May/June, saw a test but failed to break it to the upside in June, and got a clear break in August. Since that rally, price has been falling with consistently lower highs in September, building pressure that led to last week's test and the current test this week at the level.
LUNC price, next to that, sees downward pressure coming in from the red descending trend line that is orchestrating the bearish squeeze with lower highs each week. Although the bulls came close at the beginning of last week, not even a false break could be triggered. Expect, with the current turn of events in FTX, more downward surprises to pop up in the coming days and weeks, that could first push LUNC towards $0.000014422 before cratering toward $0.000006166 as more US dollar strength is coming back into play.
LUNC/USD weekly chart
Although that underpinning is there, it could simply not be enough to support price action if a few external elements chose to create some headwinds. A combination of elements like another missile hitting Poland, US dollar strength that kicks back in, and equities that sell off would be a toxic cocktail that would see DOGE price hit $0.0566 or even $0.0409, depending on the severity of the catalyst that triggered the move. That would mean that another 30% to 50% of losses could still unfold after another FTX casualty or geopolitics erupting again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
Bitcoin price has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust in the last year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Ethereum price: Why ETH traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Lido DAO price has dangerous exit-liquidity levels near $1.60
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.