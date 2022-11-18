- Terra Classic sees an orderly outflow as bearish pressure mounts.
- LUNC sees its price action becoming disorderly with price gaps and illiquid zones as cash gets pulled.
- Expect to see a lower leg in search of support before supply and demand balance are restored.
Terra Classic (LUNC) is starting to behave as an illiquid currency as the charting shows for November that more price jumps, gaps and breaks occur between the close from the previous day against the opening on the next day. This points to a distorted market where supply and demand are not in equilibrium, and bulls and bears are too far from each other when agreeing on the price of LUNC. Expect to see a further leg lower to create more buy-side demand, which can correct this dislocation and create more normal behavior, as seen in September and October of this year.
LUNC needs to get itself fixed first
Terra Classic price action is the result of what has happened over the past two weeks in cryptocurrencies. With traders turning their back yet again away from the asset class, only the majors are trying to keep their heads above water. While the more alt-currencies are showing very choppy price action and reaction on the charts. Since the beginning of last week, LUNC has been jumping all over the place, with several price gaps, distorted openings and closes intraday as traders try their best to trade the impossible.
LUNC thus first needs to find calm waters, which can only be at the lower end of its pricing ladder. The high of May 30 at $0.00017220 could do that trick. When traders touch base there, at least two or three more normal trading days occurred on the back of that event. Expect to see a return to that level, with possibly the monthly S2 coming in at $0.0000144398 as a failsafe system should price action slide lower. This would next trigger a bounce higher for next week.
LUNC/USD daily chart
A simple squeeze could also do the trick, should a bullish catalyst emerge on Friday with some positive headlines on geopolitics or US equities rallying into the weekend. Bulls would blow out the demand side volume with too much buying pressure and insufficient supply. This might trigger a spiral increase in the price. LUNC could be seen breaking out of the red descending trend line and testing the monthly S1 at $0.00020000 before targeting $0.00025000 going into next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
Bitcoin price has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust in the last year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Ethereum price: Why ETH traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Lido DAO price has dangerous exit-liquidity levels near $1.60
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.