- Terra Classic price breaks below pivotal level and nears monthly support.
- LUNC is technically set for a bounce off the monthly support and a guiding descending trend line.
- A turnaround could result in 37% gain with the price peaking at $0.00020000.
Terra Classic (LUNC) price is down 12% since the start of this trading week on Monday as dollar strength and the negative headlines over the weekend on FTX kept putting bearish pressure on the asset class. Although several cryptocurrencies are recovering as US equities triggered a Thanksgiving rally late last night, LUNC is still due to catch up. Expect to see another small leg lower before a sharp rebound occurs, where LUNC will catch up with its major peers and print a 37% gain in just a few days.
LUNC set to bounce off the floor
Terra Classic broke below $0.00016501, a key technical level that acted as a line in the sand to recover toward the price level at $0.00040000 and higher. That idea looks impossible now with only five weeks remaining in trading for 2023. Instead, traders will need to welcome any upside potential handed to them in these remaining weeks as a Christmas rally could get underway.
LUNC first needs to slip slightly lower toward the monthly S2 support level, which intersects with a red descending trend line at $0.00014451. This is perfect for a bounce with a double layer to support it, together with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is just a sign away from being oversold. This makes both the technical and sentiment ripe for a turnaround with LUNC set to hit $0.00020000 at the monthly S1. This would be a profit level with a 37% price elevation.
LUNC/USD daily chart
Big risk comes from the full calendar this afternoon with a slew of US information and the Fed minutes as the cherry on the cake before starting to stuff that turkey. If the numbers point to a quick turnaround and confirm either sticky inflation or sharp recession, expect to see risk assets take another leg lower. LUNC would pierce through that red descending trend line and nosedive toward $0.00004824.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion.
Deconstructing recent Bitcoin price crash as bankrupt FTX exchange assets go ‘missing’
Bitcoin (BTC) price suffered a fatal fall due to the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As a result, the crypto market took a tumble, leaving the exchange to file for bankruptcy on November 11.
Dogecoin price needs to reclaim this level to prevent a 14% crash
Dogecoin price followed the broader market bearish cues, declining to new monthly lows on November 21. The recovery for the meme coin continues to be questionable since there are no clear signs of bullishness visible yet.
Cardano price might be loading up for a 15% countertrend spike
Cardano price action could be setting up a profitable opportunity to the upside. Traders should hone in on this digital asset to get the best entry and maximize profits in the coming days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.